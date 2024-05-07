Celebrating Service: Public Service Recognition Week at DFAS - Katrina Knauff

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 08, 2024 – Public Service Recognition Week is a time dedicated to honoring the men and women serving our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees.



This year, during the week-long celebration, the Defense Finance and Accounting Service is taking a unique approach to show appreciation for our staff. Each day of the week, DFAS will spotlight a different employee, sharing their stories and contributions to work and community that show our integrity, service, and innovation. These features aim to not only recognize the hard work and dedication of these individuals but also to inspire and educate the public about the critical roles they play in the functioning of government operations. Join us as we highlight the unsung heroes behind the scenes at DFAS during Public Service Recognition Week.



Katrina Knauff



Katrina is not just a dedicated financial management analyst at DFAS, she’s a dedicated Navy Reservist who gives back to the military community and her local community.



Knauff volunteers for the Navy Color Guard, as a Master Gardener for the Ohio State University Extension Service, and as a foster for the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.



Knauff enlisted in the Navy in 1998 and left in 2004. She joined the Navy Reserve in 2011.



“I rejoined because it was something you just miss,” Knauff said. “I can’t put it in words, but I feel like I fit in, and I belong to a family.”



Just like she enjoys serving in the Navy Reserve, Knauff notes it is a privilege to serve as part of the workforce as a financial management analyst in Retired & Annuitant Pay at DFAS. It’s a position she loves because she can work as a civilian, but help retired members of the military.



“We are fortunate to have an employee that is so dedicated to serving our military customers,” said Michelle Hoffman, Knauff’s supervisor and director of the Retired & Annuitant Pay Program Management Office. “Katrina is remarkable, always going the extra mile to help a customer.”



Knauff’s dedication is also recognized in the Navy Reserves. She was selected as the Fiscal Year 2022 Readiness Command Great Lakes Sailor of the Year and the Fiscal Year 2022 Chief of Naval Reserves Selected Reserve Career Counselor of the Year.



Just over a year ago, Knauff learned about the opportunity to be in the Color Guard. The Navy Reserve receives requests from families of Navy veterans to have the Color Guard in attendance for funerals.



“I wish I would have joined the Color Guard sooner because it’s so rewarding. Families are always so happy to see a military member in attendance at a funeral. It’s an honor and a privilege.”



In addition to duties at funerals for military members, the Color Guard participates at other events such as parades, and this year, Knauff was in the Color Guard at the Cleveland Guardians home opener, on the same day of the 2024 total solar eclipse.



“It was my first experience attending the Cleveland Guardians game as a member of the color guard. We went all the way down into the belly of the stadium – it was amazing to be able to see the entire field, the bright lights, and the sold-out crowd at the home opener,” Knauff said.



Asked why she gives back in so many ways, Knauff responded: “I want to show my appreciation for the support I receive from my community as a military member.”

