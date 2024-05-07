169th Medical Group Hosts MEDFLAG 2024: Enhancing Skills and Strengthening Community Partnerships

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 169th Medical Group, Soldiers from Detachment 2, C...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 169th Medical Group, Soldiers from Detachment 2, C Company, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), and healthcare professionals from Prisma Health practice decontaminating, triaging, and executing Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) in a simulated mass casualty incident during MEDFLAG at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 2, 2024. MEDFLAG is an annual exercise hosted by the 169th Medical Group that focuses on providing high quality medical training with the integration of multidisciplinary entities to ensure proper care throughout the point of injury to evacuation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo) see less | View Image Page

The 169th Medical Group hosted MEDFLAG 2024, a skill-based joint medical training initiative, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, May 2-3.



This event, created out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, has emerged as a unique opportunity for medical personnel to collaborate and remain proficient in various essential skills. Participants included community health providers and military units from across North and South Carolina, including active-duty personnel.



“MEDFLAG serves as a cornerstone for enhancing the readiness and proficiency of medical personnel, equipping them with the necessary expertise to respond effectively to a diverse range of medical emergencies and operational scenarios” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Smith, 169th Medical Group commander. “The importance of such training cannot be overstated. Not only does it ensure that medical professionals remain up to date with the latest protocols and procedures, but it also fosters collaboration and synergy among various healthcare providers and military units.”



During the two-day training, community and military partners participated as both the trainer and trainee. Drawing upon their own expertise, they provided hands-on exercises and immersive simulations designed to simulate real-world scenarios. The dynamic training is tailored to address the evolving needs of modern healthcare and military operations.



Smith said, “One of the distinctive features of MEDFLAG is the participation from a wide spectrum of healthcare providers, including civilian practitioners, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and military personnel. This diversity not only enriches the learning experience but also promotes cross-disciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange.”



By bringing together stakeholders from both sectors, the 169th Medical Group aims to facilitate seamless coordination and communication during joint medical operations, enhancing the overall effectiveness of emergency response efforts.



MEDFLAG stands as a testament to the resilience and adaptability of medical professionals in the face of adversity. By embracing innovation and collaboration, participants not only enhanced their individual skills but also contributed to the collective strength of healthcare systems and military units across South Carolina.