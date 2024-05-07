Cop Corner: K-9 training and National Police Week

Operation Scooby Doo

Many of you this week may have noticed a large amount of police vehicles and K-9 teams on Arnold Air Force Base on Wednesday, May 1. This was an operation put on by Arnold AFB Police and supported by many of the area law enforcement agencies. The support provided by our civilian law enforcement brethren was overwhelming and, quite frankly, impressive.

An interesting aspect of this operation was seeing how it was executed and how well each of the agencies were able to integrate their capability to support keeping Arnold AFB safe. Watching the K-9 teams in action was very inspiring, with each team having their own methods and way of searching. The composition of dog breeds that were being represented was as diverse as the handlers. When most of us think of a police dog, our first thought is the quintessential German Shepherd, which there were quite a few, as well as some Belgian Malinois. But seeing hunting dogs, outside of a search and rescue role, was something different than the usual.

One of the most important messages that was sent by this operation was the reinforcement of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander’s policy that drugs, weapons and other contraband will not be tolerated on Arnold AFB. The K-9s were extremely successful and skilled, with six vehicles showing positive hits within the first 10 minutes of the operation start, which would continue to be an ongoing trend for morning. This operation kicked off National Police Week.

National Police Week



In 1962, President Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officer Memorial Day and the week which it falls into as a National Police Week. It’s a time that law enforcement and the nation say thanks to the officers who keep our communities safe and to remember the officers who gave their lives in that mission.

This year, National Police Week falls from Sunday, May 12, to Saturday, May 18. All across Tennessee and the country, cities and departments will be celebrating their officers with events ranging from celebrations and meets to vigils and memorials.

But one thing I have always come to expect from the law enforcement community is its willingness to give. On a week that is dedicated to them, officers are already out making a difference in the community by doing exactly what we expect of them every day: helping someone else. One of my favorite events of Police Week is taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help the Special Olympics. On May 3, police officers have been running the Keeping the Hope torch across Tennessee and the country, which will culminate in the Summer Games Broadway Run.

