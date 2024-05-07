Sweden and Military Unite: DEFENDER 24 Exercise Strengthens Transatlantic Cooperation

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christophe Chin | U.S. Army Spc. Crandale Jackson, a cannon crew member assigned to the Ellenwood-based...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christophe Chin | U.S. Army Spc. Crandale Jackson, a cannon crew member assigned to the Ellenwood-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, speaks to Swedish Military Police during DEFENDER 24 in Skillingaryd, Sweden on May 5, 2024. DEFENDER 24 is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercises that consist of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD's Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. see less | View Image Page

In the middle of the global security landscape, exercise Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER 24) is key, fostering cooperation and enhanced readiness among military forces. This year emphasizes the significant partnership between the United States and Sweden, NATO's newest partner, with the Georgia Army National Guard putting boots on ground in Skillingaryd, Sweden. The exercise highlights the importance of interoperability and shared defense capabilities.



The United States units that are participating in the exercise include Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Batteries, along with 1214th Forward Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, from 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. The units attached to the 214th for this exercise are the 420th Signal Company, and the Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), United States Marine Corps. These units are participating in essential exercises, such as live fire coordination, combined arms fire, artillery portions, live fire, and other mission-essential tasks.



During DEFENDER 24, the 214th stands out for its role in delivering crucial firepower support, enhancing the effectiveness of operations. Their precision artillery strikes bolster ground forces, creating strategic advantages and neutralizing enemy threats.



"The 1st of the 214th Field Artillery Battalion is part of our combat operations and effective mobilization across the globe," observed Maj. Samuel Wolfson, the battalion operations officer for the 214th. "Being able to use our combat arms units and integrate them seamlessly with our NATO counterparts contributes to overall strategic defense and achieving those objectives."



The battalion's expertise and coordination are instrumental in shaping the battlefield and achieving mission objectives, showcasing their contribution to the success of DEFENDER 24. As a key component of NATO's collective defense strategy, the 214th's role in DEFENDER 24 exemplifies the alliance's commitment to interoperability and unified military efforts, safeguarding regional stability and security.



NATO's involvement in DEFENDER 24 also reinforces its commitment to regional defense and safety.



In the context of DEFENDER 24 and the collaborative efforts between the U.S. Army and Sweden, the role of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) emerges as pivotal. The alliance, which encompasses 12.16 percent of the world's population, has total of 32 member states, with 30 in Europe and two in North America. During DEFENDER 24, the presence of NATO forces underscores the alliance's commitment to regional security and stability.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Pirtle, the Command Sgt. Major of the 214th, remarked,



"Anytime that we can increase the interoperability of our forces is extremely beneficial to both countries, and any other countries that are involved in the exercise are essential," he said. "Being able to ensure how we understand each other and how we operate individually is extremely important to the overall NATO mission."



Jonas Frohlund, the Chief of Operations for the Göta Engineer Regiment, Eskjö, Sweden, echoed these sentiments, when discussing the cooperation between the Swedish people and Americans.



"The Americans have been easy to work with, and it is not the first time we have worked together. During operations in the last decade, we have understood each other quite well, so it is nothing new for us to welcome them to our country."



As the exercise concludes, the strong partnership between the Georgia Army National Guard and Sweden demonstrates the enduring strength of transatlantic alliances. In today's complex security environment, such collaborations are essential for maintaining readiness and resilience against various challenges.