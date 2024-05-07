Empowering Women Through Recognition

Courtesy Photo | Katie Lewis (middle), a civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Katie Lewis (middle), a civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, stands with fellow awardees after being recognized by the Lockport City School District at their first ever "Women Who ROAR" ceremony, Lockport, New York, March 27, 2024. Named after their mascot, the lion, the "Recognizing Outstanding Achievements and Resilience" award recognized several women who are experts at their fields and have strong ties to the Lockport community. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Katie Lewis, a civil engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, was recently recognized at the Lockport City School District’s “Women Who ROAR” event for her work as a civil engineer.



The event celebrated women from the community who have achieved success in various fields such as STEM, healthcare, community engagement and the arts.



Having been part of the district’s Construction Branch since 2009, Lewis ensures that many of the district's construction projects are safe and efficiently completed according to very specific specifications.



Lewis’ dedication to work and community made her standout to be recognized in the inaugural event, where her contributions to engineering and ties to Lockport were honored.



“To be honest, I was surprised at first and questioned if I was the right choice,” said Lewis. “They reassured me that I was exactly what they were looking for to round out the group of extraordinary women.”



Based on Lockport School’s mascot, the lion, the “Recognizing Outstanding Achievements and Resilience” award recognized several other women from various fields alongside Lewis. The women all bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their work environments.



“When I arrived at the luncheon, I was shocked to see that the school district created and hung up a banner showcasing me and my career,” said Lewis.



“The luncheon reminded me that I am proud to be a female engineer who is successful in her career, who has participated in interesting projects and has traveled all over the world for work.”



The goal for the school district was to bring the community together, where members of the Niagara County legislature were in attendance.



“Empowering women in engineering isn’t just about breaking barriers, it’s about honoring the brilliance that has always been there and paving the way for generations to come,” said Dr. Mathis Calvin, III, the district superintendent, about Lewis’ recognition.



Part of the event also recognized nine female students from the district who were recognized for their outstanding leadership skills and for them to see positive female role models as something to aspire to, said Lewis.



“It was a privilege for these girls to be chosen and each honoree walked up to the podium with huge smiles as they were recognized in front of family and friends,” said Lewis.



Though in Lewis’ field, the workforce is only 11-16% female, making encouragement at a young age very important, she explained.



“It is never too early to teach a female that they can go after their dreams or to demonstrate what is available to them, which is why I like promoting STEM to younger girls and why I let my own daughter know to reach for the stars,” said Lewis.



The Lockport City School District said the success of this first ever event has them looking forward to making it even bigger in the coming years.



“It is important to pause from the busyness of our day to day lives and come together to pay tribute to women’s history by celebrating the contributions and achievements of local women in our community,” said Calvin.



Lewis said she has always felt supported as an engineer in her role at USACE and that being recognized outside of work has furthered her passion.



“Being recognized at the luncheon also reinvigorated my need to promote engineering to females at a young age,” she said. “If this event inspires just one female to choose engineering as a career, it will be a worthwhile effort.”