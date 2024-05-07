Safety week observed at Louisville VA Medical Center project

Photo By Michael Maddox | Louisville District and contract employees gathered for the kickoff of Safety Week on...... read more read more Photo By Michael Maddox | Louisville District and contract employees gathered for the kickoff of Safety Week on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center May 6, 2024. Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, Louisville District deputy commander, opens the week of Safety Week activities on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center May 6, 2024, by sharing his thanks for the work that has been completed and for the work that is still to come. see less | View Image Page

Louisville, Ky. – Contractors and Louisville District Veterans Affairs Division employees are observing Construction Safety Week this week, May 6-10, by participating in daily safety-related events like presentations and demonstrations of safety equipment on the site of the Louisville VA Medical Center.



Louisville District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique kicked off the week’s events by sharing the importance of safety with those in attendance.



“I’m impressed to be around you all because you do a lot of great things – this place has gone up and looks significantly different than the first time I was here,” he said. “I think that is because you are a team that does routine things well. Routine things so well that you’re already at 1.1 million hours without any time lost due to injury.”



Guandique said he feels that attention to detail is key to completing routine tasks effectively and safely.



“When it comes to doing routine things routinely, the enemy of routine sometimes can be complacency. Like I said, good teams do routine things really well, I know that I’m standing in front of a really good team,” he said.



He added, that being open to new ideas and suggestions is also important where safety is concerned.



“The theme for this week is “Value Every Voice – Encourage, Listen, Empower.” Now not everybody has really good ideas, but some of those ideas are innovative enough that they are going to make a difference. Stop and listen to those individuals who have good innovative ideas,” he said.



Guandique also took time to thank everyone involved in the construction of the medical facility.



“You are building an outstanding medical facility for veterans in this community. I can tell you as a future veteran, and my dad is a veteran, that my family really appreciates all that you are doing,” he said. “I want to applaud you for what you are doing. You’re doing a great job.”



The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $900 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.



The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.



The project designed by URS-Smith Group Joint Venture is being constructed by Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, Chicago, Illinois.



Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.



To learn more about the project visit: www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-center.