Eastern Flank Strengthened: USAG Poland hosts first Real Property Planning Board, sets 10-year infrastructure blueprint

Photo By Bethany Huff | (From left to right) Col. Christopher Church, the U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander,...... read more read more Photo By Bethany Huff | (From left to right) Col. Christopher Church, the U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander, Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the V Corps Commanding General, and Tommy Mize, the Installation Management Command-Europe Director, begin opening remarks for the first Real Property Planning Board meeting hosted by USAG Poland, May 7, 2024. While this is the first RPPB held at USAG Poland, it’s reach expands beyond Poland’s national borders to Romania, Bulgaria, and the Baltics. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland – Infrastructure evolution is in store for the Army’s newest home, as U.S. Army Garrison Poland completed its inaugural Real Property Planning Board and set in ink a building plan for the next ten years, May 7, 2024.



This board, comparable to a city’s council planning board, lays out a meticulous roadmap to a wide array of projects, ranging from new construction ventures to the transformation of existing buildings. The board then ranks those projects to prioritize funding for the garrison’s most pressing needs.



However, unlike a city board, the USAG Poland’s reach stretches beyond city streets, into the eight countries that make up V Corps’ area or responsibility.



“The Real Property Planning Board is a meeting that happens annually to discuss major capital improvements to infrastructure,” said Carl Pritchard, garrison’s Directorate of Public Works director. “We look at all the buildings and all the infrastructure and say, what needs to be repaired, upgraded, or the need for a new building.”



Pritchard said the planning board is one of the two major events where the garrison takes center stage – the other being the Installation Planning Board. It’s where his staff of Installation Management Command-trained engineers and planners show their mettle. And with most military construction projects scheduled five years in advance, ensuring a successful launch of the garrison’s first RPPB was more important than ever.



“We have project plans across all the Garrison Support Elements, and Army Support Activity Black Sea,” said Pritchard. Here in Poznan that includes projects like a new dining facility and a renovated headquarters building.



Chaired by Lt. Gen. Charles Constanza, the V Corps Commanding General and senior mission commander for Army forces from the Baltics to the Black Sea, the one-hour board acted as a final shaping to a process that began in November of last year.



Pritchard said those six months were characterized by painstaking planning and exhaustive deliberations over a series of meetings, data analysis workshops, and rehearsals, resulting in a methodically crafted blueprint for V Corps’ area of operations. The board then injected electricity into the blueprints, bringing dusty chalkboards and PowerPoint slides to life.



Constanza concluded the meeting by thanking the garrison and acknowledging another milestone for the one-year-old Army post.



“The first real property board in Poland,” said Constanza. “You ought to celebrate, it's something to be proud of.”



This planning board will continue to meet annually as it will shape the future infrastructure landscape of USAG Poland and the V Corps area of operation.



U.S. Army Garrison Poland is the newest garrison in the Army and serves as the home to V Corps (forward) Headquarters, the three-star command in charge of U.S. forces from the Black Sea to the Baltics.