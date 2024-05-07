Joint forces conduct Jungle Operations Training Course in the Philippines During Exercise Balikatan 24

Soldiers with the U.S., Philippines, and Australian Armies graduated from Exercise Balikatan 24’s Jungle Operations Training Course at a ceremony held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 5, 2024.



JOTC is a curriculum designed to teach and implement essential tactics for surviving in jungle operations. The course offers in-depth instruction covering jungle mobility techniques, waterborne operations, combat tracking, jungle tactics, survival skills, and situational training exercises at the squad level.



“We must continue to train hard and be prepared to fight any battle on any terrain at a moment’s notice,” said 1st. Sgt. John H. Folse, Bravo Company first sergeant, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, as he spoke to the graduating class. “I see us preparing for just that as the Jungle Mobile Training Team culminates here today with 121 graduates in front of me.”



The U.S., Philippines, and Australian armies held a ceremony for the graduates of the JOTC during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 5, 2024.



“It was really interesting that we got to learn from the Philippine Army special forces instructors and to see how they operate in their own country,” said 1st. Lt. Zachary Adams, the JOTC honor grad, assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. “You can definitely tell that they have mastered their tactics.”



During BK24, more than 150 service members set out to complete JOTC in the jungle of the Philippines, facilitating intense and challenging training in which all armies were able to acquire new skills.



“Filipino survival experts taught us about hunting using minimal equipment found in the jungle,” said Sgt. Gabriel J. Ramos, a Lighting Academy jungle instructor assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. “The more training we do together and the more we learn about each other, the more proficient and successful we will be in battle.”



The class size exceeded expectations due to a high number of participating students from the U.S., Philippine, and Australian armies, requiring the addition of extra assistant instructors to facilitate the course effectively. The 12-day course, typically conducted at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, took place in the Philippines alongside Philippine and Australian counterparts, where the special forces soldiers from the Philippine Army offered valuable insights into training techniques for greater efficiency, establishing a stronger partnership between the forces.



“My knowledge of jungle operations and the training that comes with it allows me to train my Soldiers to fulfill the expectations of our battalion,” said Sgt. 1st. Class Ivan Gutierrez, assigned to Comanche Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. “Now, knowing exactly what’s needed to mold my Soldiers into jungle light fighters allows me not only to meet but exceed those expectations.”



Conducting the JOTC in the Philippines enhanced the U.S. Army's understanding of jungle tactics, empowering the U.S. Army to hone their skills for jungle operations. Additionally, the training reinforced the bond with their Philippine counterparts, laying the groundwork for a sustained, cohesive, and mutually beneficial relationship in the future.

