Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 kicks off in the heart of the Mongolian steppe

CHOIBALSAN, Mongolia — Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024, a multinational civil and military training exercise, commenced with an opening ceremony and expert academic discussion in the Dornod Province capital city of Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 7, 2024.



The four-day exercise is part of the Pacific Resilience Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange program, which focuses on interagency coordination and foreign humanitarian assistance and is coordinated by the Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Army Pacific.



Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan opened the ceremony by underscoring the critical importance of international cooperation in addressing the escalating challenges posed by natural disasters.



“Extremely dangerous natural phenomena have occurred all over the world, and potential risks have become a part of our lives due to climate change, global warming, and ecological degradation in recent years,” said Amarsaikhan. “[This year’s] scenario is developed based on regional and local disaster types, risk factors, conditions, characteristics, and humanitarian aid needs.”



Mongolia’s easternmost province is known for its expansive plains and various natural hazards including wildfires, snowstorms, and floods. Participants will engage in expert academic discussions, tabletop exercises, and field training activities covering a range of disciplines, including search and rescue, firefighting, and medical triage.



During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, deputy commanding general - strategy and plans for U.S. Army Pacific and an Australian army general officer, commended the enduring partnership between USARPAC and NEMA.



“Throughout the years, this partnership has blossomed, rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to excellence,” said Winter, highlighting that this event marks the 10th iteration that the U.S. and Mongolian governments have partnered for the exercise.



The steppe, with its expansive grassy plains and unique ecological characteristics, provided an ideal setting for the exercise, which drew participation from more than 350 individuals representing more than 30 organizations, including military, law enforcement agencies, ministries, and international humanitarian organizations. Notably, 13 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, India, Maldives, Nepal, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States, joined Mongolia in the collaborative effort.



Winter said that the international collaboration speaks volumes to the importance of our collective mission.



“Not only to the national and international participants but, most importantly, to the local community. For it is the local emergency response professionals who stand on the front lines, ready to spring into action when disaster strikes,” said Winter, emphasizing that their dedication and resilience are truly awe-inspiring.



As Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 unfolds amidst the vast expanse of the Mongolian steppe, participants from around the world come together in a shared commitment to disaster preparedness and resilience. Through knowledge sharing, collaboration, and practical training, they aim to fortify their capabilities and forge lasting partnerships in the face of evolving challenges posed by natural disasters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 Story ID: 470604 Location: CHOIBALSAN, MN