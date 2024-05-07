The Wolf Pack held a kick off event for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3. The event began with words to the crowd from Chief Master Sgt. Steven Creek, 8th Fighter Wing Command Chief, and Col. Christopher Lacek, 8th Mission Support Group commander, who both touched on the importance of the observance. The kick off, which previewed the celebratory and educational events for the month ahead, also featured a cake cutting, karaoke and a saxophone player.
This work, Wolf Pack kicks off Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
