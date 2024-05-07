Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack kicks off Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | Airmen pose for a photo during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.07.2024

    Story by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    The Wolf Pack held a kick off event for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3. The event began with words to the crowd from Chief Master Sgt. Steven Creek, 8th Fighter Wing Command Chief, and Col. Christopher Lacek, 8th Mission Support Group commander, who both touched on the importance of the observance. The kick off, which previewed the celebratory and educational events for the month ahead, also featured a cake cutting, karaoke and a saxophone player.

