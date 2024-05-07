AMC Soldiers, civilians recognized with NDIA awards

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association recognized six Soldiers, civilians and teams from the Army Materiel Command workforce during its annual awards dinner April 23 in Huntsville.



The NDIA-TVC presented leadership, management and technology awards to the following AMC personnel and teams:



-Col. Wheeler Manning, Leadership Excellence Award

-Chief Warrant Officer 3 Edwin R. Lopez, Leadership Excellence Award

-Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chendi Sar, Management Award

-Howell Kelly, Management Award

-Deputy Commanding General Executive IT Support Team, Technology Award

-Rocket Vetting for Rapid Hiring Pilot Team, Technology Award



They were among 15 award recipients recognized by the NDIA-TVC for their accomplishments, dedication and innovation in leadership, management and technology.



"I am humbled and grateful to receive the NDIA Leadership Award," Manning said. "The recognition is a true honor... [and] leadership remains a human endeavor built on a foundation of relationships, unity of effort and trust."



Jesse Barber, Chairman of Awards and Scholarships for the NDIA-TVC, explained Manning stood out for his work in Poland paired with his planning and execution practices across AMC’s G-3 section. Barber said the Colonel's efforts have had a tremendous impact on Army readiness.



"I am exceptionally proud of my teammates at Army Materiel Command and the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy - Military Warfare Experts Group that enabled this great milestone," Manning said. "My sincerest thanks to the NDIA-TVC for its for its far-reaching impact on our community, future leaders, and the nation’s defense."



Barber described Sar as a stalwart who gives unselfishly to the entire command.



"It is with great honor that I accept the Management Award, a testament to the collective efforts of Headquarters, Army Materiel Command and Human Resources Management / Adjutant Corp," Sar said. "This award underscores our commitment to supporting commanders at all echelons, enhancing the readiness and operational capabilities of the total force, and ensuring success across the full spectrum of military operations. Our management practices, which foster a smooth and conflict-free organizational environment, are instrumental in bringing out the best in our employees through motivational strategies that inspire them to work harder."



"[Sar's] impacts with the personnel system has helped many AMC Soldiers achieve their long-term goals," Barber said. "She has been a dynamo working on the new personnel system, and without her contributions many Soldiers' careers would have hit a brick wall."



"It is interesting that the person who nominated Col. Manning and CW4 Sar don’t work for them," added Barber. "They just observed them from a distance. Our board truly values those submissions because the submitter has no skin in the game."



Falling in line with the NDIA-TVC's mission, Barber emphasized that "people are at the core of everything we do."



"Recognizing our local talent for their contributions in the defense of our nation is extremely important because it brings new ideas and showcases the talent we have in the Tennessee Valley that is making a difference in deploying our military safely and getting them back home to their families," Barber said.



"Our Tennessee Valley Chapter of NDIA and its annual awards dinner is a great way to recognize the best of the best," he added. "I encourage everyone to take the time and participate, and more importantly leaders need to take the time to recognize their best of the best because that is what really makes a difference in delivering superior capabilities for America’s defense base."

