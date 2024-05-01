LONGARE, Italy – The Italian Army, in conjunction with the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, hosted a naming ceremony for a military base in Longare.

The base, currently home to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, has been named after Corporal Major Matteo Miotto. Miotto, an Alpini soldier originally from Thiene, was tragically killed in Afghanistan on December 31, 2010.



“The United States Army is proud to serve alongside our Italian Allies on installations that bear the names of Italy’s fallen heroes. With today’s renaming, we enshrine Corporal Matteo’s name into the record of our shared history,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa.



“When Matteo joined the Army, I never thought I’d find myself here today on this instillation to remember him,” said Franco Miotto, father of Corporal Major Matteo Miotto.



For more information on the ceremony please visit https://www.setaf-africa.army.mil/



The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater conducts full-spectrum intelligence activities in support of USAFRICOM, USAREUR-AF, and SETAF-AF in the USAFRICOM AOR.

###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 13:45 Story ID: 470548 Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Longare Base Named in Honor of Fallen Italian Soldier, by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.