Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan

    Longare Base Named in Honor of Fallen Italian Soldier

    Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | In collaboration with the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, the Italian Army has honored...... read more read more

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.05.2024

    Story by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    LONGARE, Italy – Fourteen years ago, Franco Miotto and Anna Dal Farro faced the heartbreaking news that no parent ever wants to hear—their son, an Italian Army Corporal Major Matteo Miotto, was killed by enemy fire in Buji, Afghanistan.

    Today, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, the Italian Army honored Miotto’s legacy by naming an Army post in Longare—Caserma Matteo Miotto. This post, that will soon be home to U.S. Soldiers of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, will serve as a reminder of Miotto's bravery and sacrifice.

    Caserma Matteo Miotto holds special significance, being the first military base in Italy to be named after a soldier of a recent conflict. Soldiers, veterans, and community members gathered to witness the historic naming ceremony. The Miotto family stood alongside U.S. and Italian Army leaders, as well as 100 other guests, including members of Matteo Miotto’s unit, the 7th Alpini Regiment, as an official plaque was unveiled—a moment that made Franco Miotto emotional.

    “In the past fourteen years, I’ve attended many ceremonies for Matteo, but this one really moved me,” said Franco Miotto, father of Matteo Miotto. “It brought me to tears.”

    Miotto's heroism was displayed at the combat outpost in the Buji pass, where he and his unit endured a prolonged enemy attack. Disregarding the considerable danger and at clear risk of his life, Miotto rushed to reinforce the perimeter, firing his weapon to repel the ongoing threat. He fell, mortally wounded by enemy fire.

    For his sacrifice, Miotto was posthumously awarded the Cross of Honor, given to victims of acts of terrorism or hostile acts engaged in military and civil operations abroad, and the Army Silver Medal for Valor.

    “They [207th MIB-T Soldiers] will be inspired to carry out their duties in accordance with the example he left us,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. “With courage, self-sacrifice, and a sense of duty to something worth fighting for.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 13:15
    Story ID: 470539
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan, by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Longare Base Named in Honor of Fallen Italian Soldier
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naming Ceremony
    Target_news_Europe
    U.S Army Europe and Africa
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)
    Southern European Task Force-Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT