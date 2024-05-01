Longare post named for Italian soldier killed in Afghanistan

Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | In collaboration with the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, the Italian Army has honored...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla | In collaboration with the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, the Italian Army has honored Miotto’s legacy by naming a military base in Longare—Caserma Matteo Miotto. This base, soon to house Soldiers of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, will serve as a reminder of Miotto's bravery and sacrifice. Caserma Matteo Miotto holds special significance, being the first military base in Italy to be named after a soldier of a recent conflict. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla) see less | View Image Page

LONGARE, Italy – Fourteen years ago, Franco Miotto and Anna Dal Farro faced the heartbreaking news that no parent ever wants to hear—their son, an Italian Army Corporal Major Matteo Miotto, was killed by enemy fire in Buji, Afghanistan.



Today, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Garrison Italy, the Italian Army honored Miotto’s legacy by naming an Army post in Longare—Caserma Matteo Miotto. This post, that will soon be home to U.S. Soldiers of the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, will serve as a reminder of Miotto's bravery and sacrifice.



Caserma Matteo Miotto holds special significance, being the first military base in Italy to be named after a soldier of a recent conflict. Soldiers, veterans, and community members gathered to witness the historic naming ceremony. The Miotto family stood alongside U.S. and Italian Army leaders, as well as 100 other guests, including members of Matteo Miotto’s unit, the 7th Alpini Regiment, as an official plaque was unveiled—a moment that made Franco Miotto emotional.



“In the past fourteen years, I’ve attended many ceremonies for Matteo, but this one really moved me,” said Franco Miotto, father of Matteo Miotto. “It brought me to tears.”



Miotto's heroism was displayed at the combat outpost in the Buji pass, where he and his unit endured a prolonged enemy attack. Disregarding the considerable danger and at clear risk of his life, Miotto rushed to reinforce the perimeter, firing his weapon to repel the ongoing threat. He fell, mortally wounded by enemy fire.



For his sacrifice, Miotto was posthumously awarded the Cross of Honor, given to victims of acts of terrorism or hostile acts engaged in military and civil operations abroad, and the Army Silver Medal for Valor.



“They [207th MIB-T Soldiers] will be inspired to carry out their duties in accordance with the example he left us,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. “With courage, self-sacrifice, and a sense of duty to something worth fighting for.”