Strengthening Bonds and Building Resilience: Sea Sisters Empowers Women in Djibouti

Photo By Sgt. Lark Sine | U.S. service members participate in a knowledge exchange with women in the Djiboutian Coast Guard April 30, 2024, at Camp Doraleh during a Sea Sisters exercise. Sea Sisters, a portion of Exercise Bull Shark led by Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, is a joint training exercise between U.S. service members and ally and partner forces to strengthen personnel recovery capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lark Sine)

Sea Sisters unfolded over three days bringing together females in the United States military and their partners in the Djiboutian coast guard. Service members in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force spent the second day discussing maritime survival tactics, practicing medical care, and strengthening relationships.



“Sea Sisters presents an opportunity to highlight the diverse roles women fill across the security sectors of the U.S and Djiboutian military services,” said Lt. Col. Jacklyn Mott, the strategic branch chief for the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. “The security and defense sectors of Djibouti and other partner nations in the region value the meaningful participation of women among different levels of leadership and strive for equitable representation in all career paths.”



As the session unfolded, a diverse array of ranks filled the room. These women began to learn about each other in a common pursuit to learn more about maritime survival.



“These shared values unite us with our Djiboutian partners and allow us to celebrate our successes and collaborate for continued improvement of women’s equitable representation and meaningful participation,” said Mott.



As language barriers were breaking, a level of trust was being fostered in the room that served as a crucible for confidence in themselves and in each other.



Building upon these shared values, Sea Sisters holds particular significance as it fosters the exchange of expertise among its participants, as Madibo, an administrative adjutant in the Djiboutian coast guard expressed.



By learning from each other's experiences, participants enrich their own skill sets and contribute to the collective security of maritime environments.



Madibo shared that she learned “how to save or help a friend who is in danger."



Sea Sisters has a real-world impact, where skills learned can make a tangible difference in emergency situations.



“During Sea Sisters, we taught an interactive and hands-on Tactical Casualty Care class with a focus on life saving hemorrhage control and respiration interventions,” said Sgt. Han Thach, a healthcare sergeant for Task Force Paxton. “The skills that were taught were hasty tourniquets, wound packing, and chest seal placement. These skills are essential in combat situations where rapid and effective medical intervention can mean the difference between life and death.”



This collaboration between female service members not only enhances our collective capabilities but also strengthens our readiness to respond to emergencies.



As the training progressed, a pressing concern remained: What if you didn't have the right equipment at hand? One Soldier asked pointing to the tourniquet.



“They were interested in ways to improvise and “DIY” this life saving equipment. In response, an example of an improvised tourniquet I gave them was tearing a cloth or scarf and tying it high and tight around the limb, sticking a stick or stick-like object under the cloth, twisting the stick (to represent the windlass of a tourniquet) and securing it back within the cloth,” said Thatch.



“This experiential learning approach not only solidified their understanding of the skills taught but also instilled a sense of competence and preparedness for real-world combat scenarios,” Thach added. “Overall, Sea Sisters empowered the participants with the knowledge and proficiency needed to effectively respond to medical emergencies in the field, contributing to their overall readiness as military personnel.”



Sea Sisters showcases the strength and intellect of women working in traditionally male-dominated fields.



“I would say that being a woman in the military can be a unique experience worldwide; we are often collectively, the minorities of our respective forces,” said 1st LT Anna Carnegie, the assistant key leader engagement officer for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. “Continuing to share in our experience as service members and as women allows us to continue to set the stage for the women that will come after all of us.”



Sea Sisters provides an opportunity to amplify the experiences of women in the service. It's a chance to share stories, exchange insights, and inspire one another to reach new heights.



“A bond can be defined as "a relationship between people or groups based on shared feelings, interests, or experiences, “Carnegie continues. “I would say that the shared feeling between all of us involved is that we have a continued appreciation and respect for the women in the Djiboutian Coast Guard and each other.”



These sentiments emphasize the bonds forged during such exchanges, bonds that are crucial for effective cooperation in times of need. Sea Sisters epitomizes the power of collaboration and shared learning. Bringing together women from diverse backgrounds and cultures, not only strengthens partnerships but also empower participants to face challenges with resilience and determination.



"It was a pleasure getting to know the women of Djibouti”, said Carnegie “You are wonderful, you are powerful, and I deeply appreciate you."