Naturalization program at BMT reaches one-year milestone

Photo By Vanessa Adame | An Airman signs his U.S. Certificate of Citizenship after Basic Military Training Coin...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Adame | An Airman signs his U.S. Certificate of Citizenship after Basic Military Training Coin and Retreat Ceremony on April 26, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Airman was one of 14 who became U.S. citizens through the Naturalization at BMT Program. The program, which was streamlined last year, is now online. As of May 1, 2024, more than 1,000 trainees have become U.S. citizens through the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --

As the streamlined naturalization process at U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training marks its one-year anniversary, the program continues to gain traction and expand its reach.



In 2023, the 37th Training Wing partnered with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to streamline the naturalization process which allows trainees to become U.S. citizens upon completion of BMT.



Today, under the new streamlined process, the average number of Airmen taking the Oath of Allegiance at each BMT Coin and Retreat Ceremony has nearly doubled. Fourteen Airmen were recognized at the first ceremony on April 26, 2023. Today, an average of 26 Airmen are recognized at the weekly ceremonies. As of May 1, more than 1,000 trainees have become U.S. citizens through the program.



“Trainees are coming [to BMT] more prepared with their supporting documentation,” said William Fischer, 737th Training Group Training Director.



The entire program is accessible online, making it more convenient for trainees to complete the application. At BMT, trainees can easily access a study guide that is loaded onto their tablets to help them prepare for the final test, which they must complete along with a virtual face-to-face interview, before they can earn their U.S. citizenship.



As Fischer explained, completing the program at BMT allows the Department of the Air Force to provide centralized focus and oversight.



As the naturalization program at BMT continues to attract recruits and trainees, Fischer points to the partnership between USCIS and BMT as a vital part of the program’s success.



“The constant communication, positive attitude, and drive to continually make small adjustments means a positive application experience for people interested in becoming citizens,” he said.



For more information about the naturalization program at BMT, visit https://www.uscis.gov/military/naturalization-through-military-service.