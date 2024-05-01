920th RQW successfully conducts civilian medical airlift 350 miles off coast of United States

Courtesy Photo | The 920th Rescue Wing successfully conducted a civilian medical airlift operation of a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 920th Rescue Wing successfully conducted a civilian medical airlift operation of a critical patient aboard a cruise ship 350 miles off the eastern coast of U.S. May 4, 2024. The mission, carried out by two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, two HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and two teams of pararescuemen required three air-to-air refuelings to complete. The more than 8-hour mission covered more than 1,200 miles round trip over open ocean. (Courtesy pgoto) see less | View Image Page

The 920th Rescue Wing successfully conducted a civilian medical airlift operation of a critical patient aboard a cruise ship located more than 350-nautical-miles off the eastern coast of the United States May 4.



Within hours of the call the 920th RQW prepared and launched a rescue force consisting of two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, two HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and two teams of combat rescue officers and pararescuemen to fly to the ship’s position and safely extract the patient for transport to the nearest capable medical center.



“Everyone in the wing mobilized with exceptional speed. By uniting our efforts, we saved crucial time, delivering life-saving assistance six hours ahead of other response teams. Our collective determination and efficiency ensured the successful rescue and transport of the individual in need,” said Capt. Dylan Gann, 301st Rescue Squadron pilot.



The wing assembled a wing operations center battle staff to coordinate all aspects of the rescue across the wing. Air Force Specialty codes from maintenance to weather directed information to the on-scene team. Flight doctors were used to find the right treatment facility for the patient from home station and relayed information via horizon communication and data links to the rescue force.



Reaching the ship’s remote location required three helicopter air-to-air refuelings. A HAAR involves connecting a probe from the helicopter to a drogue on the HC-130J aircraft, allowing fuel transfer mid-flight. This ensures extended mission duration and combat readiness in austere environments and dynamic situations.



When the mission commander arrived on location two HC-130J’s circled the airspace to assess the situation and assumed on-scene command while ready to conduct HAAR as needed. Then HH-60s approached the ship to execute the extraction of the patient. Pararescuemen were hoisted down and immediately began preparing the patient and then the patient and his mother were then hoisted up into the helicopter, where he was received medical attention en route to a hospital.



“This is what ready now looks like. These real-world missions are what our countless hours of training have prepared us for. Rescue was able to plan and execute this mission without hesitation. This combined arms team is highly trained in their field while understanding what role they play in the bigger picture and led to the successful completion of the mission,” said Lt. Col. John Lowe, 920th Operations Group commander.



The patient was successfully transferred to a hospital in the United States. After 8-hours, and more than 1,000 miles flown, the mission was complete when all of the aircraft returned to Patrick SFB.



Based at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, the 920th Rescue Wing is Air Force Reserve Command’s only combat search and rescue wing. Its primary mission is to plan, lead, and conduct military rescue operations and missions to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel.