U.S. Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights Demonstration Parachutist Land Side by Side on Kentucky Derby Finish Line

LOUISVILLE, KY - May 4, 2024 - The US Army Parachute Team (USAPT) Golden Knights brought an unparalleled display of precision and skill to the 150th Kentucky Derby as two elite demonstration parachutists landed side by side on the iconic finish line of Churchill Downs.



Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George, Team Leader of the Gold Demonstration Team, and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke, Team Leader of the Black Demonstration Team, stunned spectators with their synchronized jump onto the hallowed grounds of the Derby.



Cheers echoed from onlookers as they witnessed this breathtaking moment combining the excitement of skydiving with the grandeur of the legendary horse race.



The Golden Knights' jump into the Kentucky Derby was captured from their unique point of view, offering spectators a firsthand look at the precision and expertise required for such a daring feat.



This remarkable display underscored the Golden Knights' dedication to representing the US Army with honor, skill, and precision, leaving an indelible mark on the historic celebration of the Kentucky Derby's milestone anniversary.

