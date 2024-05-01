Tennessee Guardsman are nation’s top tank crew after winning Sullivan Cup

Photo By Staff Sgt. Arturo Guzman | Four Soldiers from Ashland City’s Troop B, 1st Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Arturo Guzman | Four Soldiers from Ashland City’s Troop B, 1st Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, won first place during the prestigious 2024 Sullivan Cup competition at Fort Moore, Georgia, from April 29 to May 3. Staff Sgt. David Riddick, Sgt. Joshua Owen, Spc. Noah Eddings, and Spc. Seth Carter hold a Tennessee flag after defeating 10 other teams from active-duty Army units, and four different allied nations, in a head-to-head competition to test a crew's maneuver, sustainment, and gunnery skills to earn the honor of being the best tank crew. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Arturo Guzman) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Four Soldiers from Ashland City’s Troop B, 1st Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, won first place during the prestigious 2024 Sullivan Cup competition at Fort Moore, Georgia, from April 29 to May 3.



Held every two years, and hosted by the U.S. Army Maneuver Center, the Sullivan Cup puts the best M1 Abrams tank and Bradley crews from across the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and its foreign allies in a head-to-head competition to test a crew's maneuver, sustainment, and gunnery skills. Each team is put through a series of challenges designed to determine the world's best crew in the armor branch. This year, the 1st Cavalry Division won for best Bradley crew and the Tennessee National Guard won best tank crew.



“This is an amazing honor, and these Soldiers should be proud of all they have accomplished,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “They competed against the best crews in the world and showed everyone Tennessee's warrior spirit and what it means to be from the Volunteer state.”



This year’s Sullivan Cup included 62 competitors, comprising 58 men and four women, making up three-person Bradley crews and four-person tank crews. International competitors were from Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland. U.S. teams who competed were from the 1st Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Infantry Division, 3rd Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and Tennessee’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment.



“If I ever wanted to win anything in my life, this is it right here,” said Staff Sgt. David Riddick, tank commander for the 278th crew. “It means everything to bring this trophy back to Tennessee as we showcased our combat skills and mettle.”



Riddick, along with his crewmembers, Sgt. Joshua Owen, Spc. Noah Eddings, and Spc. Seth Carter, competed in a series of rigorous challenges that tested their gunnery precision, tactical acumen, and cohesion. Through a combination of live-fire exercises, simulated combat scenarios, and tactical drills, they were tested in a variety of scenarios that replicated real-world battlefield conditions.



“The pressure was real,” said Riddick. “We knew we were competing against the best, so we had to give it everything we had because everybody else was too.”



By the end of the multi-day competition, the 278th crew defeated 10 other teams, six from active-duty Army units and four from allied nations.



“Winning was evidence of our team’s hard work and resilience,” said Riddick. “The competition challenged us to dig deep down in ourselves while trusting our teammates to be their best. And they excelled at it.”