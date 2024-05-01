Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center celebrates nursing profession

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.– Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center kicked off Nurses Week with a Blessing of the Hands ceremony held at Kimbrough, Fort Meade, Maryland, May 6, 2024.



Nurses Week is an annual observance that begins May 6 and ends May 12, on the birthdate of Florence Nightingale, who is considered to be the founder of modern nursing.



“Nursing is not just an occupation,” said Army Col. James C. Maker, commander of the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity and Kimbrough director at the opening ceremony. “It’s not just a profession. It’s a calling. It truly serves as the backbone of not only Army nursing but of military medicine.”



Nurses attending the ceremony recited Florence Nightingale’s Oath for Nurses prior to raising their hands to receive blessings.



“As we bless the hands of all nursing staff, may you be reinvigorated and refreshed to remember the reasons for your calling into this field and to enjoy the profession we choose,” said Montasha Battle, a licensed practical nurse in Kimbrough’s Freedom clinic, during welcome remarks.



The Blessing of the Hands is a health care tradition and symbolic gesture to remind nurses that their hands should always deliver compassionate care.



“You live a purpose-driven life,” Maker said. “You put the welfare of others above you.”



Nurses Week is part of a month-long celebration of the nursing profession. This time is used to honor nurses present and past and recognizes the invaluable contributions that nurses make. This year’s theme “Nurses Make the Difference” honors nurses who embody the spirit of compassion and care.



“You are the difference, the standard, of health care in our facility,” Maker said. “And we are so thankful to have you.”

