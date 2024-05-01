2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition Kicks Off

BALTIMORE – The 2024 National Guard Bureau Region II Best Warrior Competition kicked off today with 10 Soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., all competing to become Region II’s next best warrior.



This year’s four-day competition is hosted by the Maryland Army National Guard from May 7-10, 2024. Soldiers will compete in over 18 challenging events designed to test their warrior skills, physical endurance and mental agility. Events range from marksmanship stress shooting and ruck marches to water survival and obstacle courses.



Each competitor won their state’s competition before being able to represent their respective states in the regional competition.



“The Region II Best Warrior Competition serves as a crucible, testing the finest Soldiers from across six National Guard organizations,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew Collins, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard. “As they compete, they not only showcase individual excellence but also embody the strength and resilience that makes our Army a formidable force.”



The ten competitors of this year’s Region II Best Warrior Competition range in experience, age, and years of service.



“This is where Soldiers are honed and hardened, preparing them not just for victory in the competition, but for triumph on the battlefield,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Metzger, command sergeant major of the Maryland Army National Guard. “Through relentless challenges, they emerge battle-tested and ready, embodying the tactics and adaptability needed to conquer real-world conflicts.”



The Soldier and non-commissioned officer winner of the Region II competition will compete in the National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition to determine the best of the 54 states and territories. The NGB competition will be held in Vermont from August 5-9, 2024.



To stay up to date on the competition visit the links below:



Downloadable Photo/Broll: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/R2BWC24

Flickr (Photo/Broll): https://www.flickr.com/photos/mdng/albums/72177720316690780

