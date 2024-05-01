Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition Kicks Off

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Story by Capt. Paul Jeong 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    BALTIMORE – The 2024 National Guard Bureau Region II Best Warrior Competition kicked off today with 10 Soldiers and non-commissioned officers from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., all competing to become Region II’s next best warrior.

    This year’s four-day competition is hosted by the Maryland Army National Guard from May 7-10, 2024. Soldiers will compete in over 18 challenging events designed to test their warrior skills, physical endurance and mental agility. Events range from marksmanship stress shooting and ruck marches to water survival and obstacle courses.

    Each competitor won their state’s competition before being able to represent their respective states in the regional competition.

    “The Region II Best Warrior Competition serves as a crucible, testing the finest Soldiers from across six National Guard organizations,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew Collins, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard. “As they compete, they not only showcase individual excellence but also embody the strength and resilience that makes our Army a formidable force.”

    The ten competitors of this year’s Region II Best Warrior Competition range in experience, age, and years of service.

    “This is where Soldiers are honed and hardened, preparing them not just for victory in the competition, but for triumph on the battlefield,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Metzger, command sergeant major of the Maryland Army National Guard. “Through relentless challenges, they emerge battle-tested and ready, embodying the tactics and adaptability needed to conquer real-world conflicts.”

    The Soldier and non-commissioned officer winner of the Region II competition will compete in the National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition to determine the best of the 54 states and territories. The NGB competition will be held in Vermont from August 5-9, 2024.

    To stay up to date on the competition visit the links below:

    Downloadable Photo/Broll: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/R2BWC24
    Flickr (Photo/Broll): https://www.flickr.com/photos/mdng/albums/72177720316690780

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 08:15
    Story ID: 470510
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Region II Best Warrior Competition Kicks Off, by CPT Paul Jeong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Video Profiles Featuring Region II Best Warrior Competitors
    Foster - MD ARNG
    Hall - WV ARNG
    Thomas - DE ARNG
    Castro - WV ARNG
    Cooper - VA ARNG
    Vukmanic - PA ARNG
    Wilkinson-Johnson - MD ARNG
    Zimmerman - PA ARNG
    Castellanos - DC ARNG
    Bradner - VA ARNG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    Army National Guard
    Region II
    R2BWC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT