Philippine, US forces demonstrate flexibility, operational reach in simultaneous missions during Balikatan

Photo By Cpl. Kyle Chan | A Philippine Marine conducts a rehearsal with a M101 105mm Howitzer prior to a live-fire training event during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Rizal, Luzon, Philippines, May 2, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City, Philippines – Philippine and U.S. military forces participating in Balikatan 24 concluded the second iteration of maritime key terrain security operations today, exercising their collective ability to secure several islands in the Batanes Island group approximately 1,000 miles north of where combined forces conducted similar operations in Palawan last week.



Simultaneously, elements of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force and their counterparts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a second rapid infiltration (HIRAIN) operation into Northern Luzon.



These combined, joint all-domain operations brought together and integrated more than a dozen units to secure and protect the Philippines’ maritime terrain, territorial waters, and national sovereignty across the archipelago.



“In Northern Luzon, a rifle company of U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team (3d LCT) partnered with Philippine Marines from 4th Marine Brigade to secure key maritime terrain in a scenario designed to preserve Philippine territorial integrity in support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Archipelagic Coastal Defense Concept,” said U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Mark Lenzi, battalion commander of 3d LCT, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment. “During this exercise, 3d LCT conducted expeditionary advanced base operations, supported maritime domain awareness, and conducted reconnaissance and counter reconnaissance to demonstrate stand-in force capabilities to the combined and joint force.”



The northern Batanes islands of Mavulis, Itbayat, and Batan were the primary training sites for the combined maritime key terrain security operations, while the Lal-lo airfield and Port of Irene in the province of Cayagan served as the training sites for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) HIRAIN operations.



During the HIRAIN operations, combined forces rapidly positioned and repositioned HIMARS weapons systems at designated locations across the province and simulated (non-live fire) strike operations against notional threats. This training increases bilateral interoperability in complex littoral and coastal defense operations.



“The HIRAIN exercise showcased the strength of our partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, demonstrating the versatility and interoperability of our military capabilities,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Blan, commander of 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force.



The first iteration of the combined and joint all-domain training commenced on April 24 in Palawan at the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites located on Antonio Bautista Air Base and Balabac Island. Training activities included expeditionary mine hunting, sonar hydrographic surveys, reconnaissance drills, amphibious landings, and air assault drills to secure key maritime terrain and establish expeditionary advanced bases and forward arming and refueling points; and HIRAIN operations to rapidly transport, insert, and assume firing positions to project combat power within the area via a HIMARS live-fire event.



All these operations together facilitate the all-domain, multi-modal maneuver required to operate in a rapidly evolving security environment.



Units supporting the maritime key terrain security operations and HIRAIN included: the Philippine Marine Corps’ 4th Marine Brigade; the U.S. Army 1st Multi-Domain Task Force; the U.S. Marine Corps’ 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment; and the U.S. Air Force’s 317th Airlift Wing and 353rd Special Operations Wing.