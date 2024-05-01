Yokosuka Commissary, CFAY PWD Work to Protect Local Environment

Photo By James Kimber | YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 7, 2024) - Two girls operate a self-check station at the Yokosuka...... read more read more Photo By James Kimber | YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 7, 2024) - Two girls operate a self-check station at the Yokosuka Commissary May 7, 2024 on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Main Base. The installation's Commissary is scheduled to remove all single-use bags, like the ones seen at the self-check station, later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber) see less | View Image Page

The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is scheduled to roll-out an initiative in support of the environment later this year to remove single-use paper and plastic bags.



“At DeCA, we take pride in helping to protect the environment,” said Steve Edlavitch, DeCA engineer in an April 19 press release from the agency. “Most recently, we discontinued single-use bags at some locations, which saves resources and reduces pollution.”



Commissaries on Guam were the first to remove single-use paper and plastic bags in March. Over the next three months, patrons can expect the elimination of single-use bags in Hawaii, California, and Washington. DeCA intends to adapt its approach based on each location's needs and legislative environment until all stores in the agency have discontinued single-use bags.



Yokosuka is scheduled to discontinue providing single-use bags in October 2024 according to Yokosuka’s Commissary Officer Robert Vagasky.



The exact date hasn’t been announced. Yokosuka’s Commissary will continue to keep the base community informed as soon as more information is provided. When the day does come, “it will be a full stop,” Vagasky said. “The plan is to provide [single-use] bags right up until the day of implementation and none the following day.”



Commissary customers are encouraged to bring reusable bags from home or purchase reusable bags from the selection available at each store.



Yokosuka Commissary is not the only facility working to reduce waste and lessen its environmental impact. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Public Works Department recently started the Household Hazardous Waste Reuse Program.



Personnel with U.S. products including household cleaners, kitchen soaps, bleach, and isopropyl alcohols in clean and useable original containers that are at least half-full are asked to drop off their unneeded hazardous waste to the Household Hazardous Waste Reuse Center near the Autoport.



Cmdr. Tyler Sharar is the installation’s Public Works Officer and encourages people who are leaving Yokosuka to stop by to help fill up their shelves.



“And if you know anyone coming to Yokosuka who may need to pick up cleaning supplies, please help them out and bring them here to get free cleaners,” Sharar said.



The program provides the community a free, safe way to dispose of and share common household products and ensure those agents don’t end up in the trash or water.



Public Works Department’s Qualified Recycling Program is another CFAY waste disposal effort to accept scrap metal, textiles, cooking oils among other products for disposal.



“We actually sell those products to recycling companies and use the funds to build projects on the base,” Sharar said.



Car enthusiasts also have resources available at the CFA Yokosuka MWR Auto Hobby Shop and Navy Exchange Yokosuka Car Care Center to dispose of batteries, used engine oils, expired flares, various fuels, among other hazardous materials.



For more information CFAY waste disposal programs, please contact CFAY Public Works at 243-4100 or visits the Public Works official webpage: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/Departments/Public-Works/Environmental/