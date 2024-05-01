USAG Okinawa ensures marine safety comes first

Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa's Command Safety Program Administrator, Akiko Fukai (right)...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa's Command Safety Program Administrator, Akiko Fukai (right) and Christine McNeace (left), Army school liaison office, educate Amelia Earhart Intermediate School students on marine safety during Career Day at Amelia Earhart Intermediate School at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 2. see less | View Image Page

TORII STATION, Okinawa -- U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s command safety program and Army school liaison office participated in Career Day at Amelia Earhart Intermediate School at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 2.



Career Day is a counseling standard in the DoDEA school system which promotes student learning by developing competencies in three interrelated areas: academic development, career development, and personal social development.



Akiko Fukai, USAG Okinawa command safety program administrator, and Christine McNeace, Army school liaison office, took this opportunity to educate students on marine safety, just one important aspect of the safety program.



“It is very important to represent the safety office at events like Career Day,” said Fukai. “It allows us to encourage more participation and basic curiosity from the young, while getting the safety message out there so service members can safely enjoy their time on island, especially during the upcoming summer months.”



The presentation gave students and staff a closer look at the unique and often dangerous marine and land creatures that live in Okinawa including the Habu, sea snake and stonefish. Fukai and McNeace also taught the students what to do if they encounter or are harmed by these creatures and provided information resources on how to safely enjoy Okinawa.



“These events provide the safety program office access to more military personnel and their families in a fun atmosphere. Doing this in a relaxed setting allows for more interaction between those we support and our office,” said Fukai.



Volunteers from numerous careers were recruited from the community months in advance by the AEIS Career Day Team.



“It takes many people working together to make something this big happen,” said Karen Griffis, AEIS and Ralph Stearley Primary school, school counselor. “Success is apparent in the wonderful, willing presenters, who take time off work to share their careers with the students.”