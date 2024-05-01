Beavercreek Community Theatre always ‘looking for new talent’

Photo By Ashley Richards | Capt. Crystal St. Germain (left), National Air and Space Intelligence Center logistics...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Richards | Capt. Crystal St. Germain (left), National Air and Space Intelligence Center logistics readiness officer, plays the violin during “One Man, Two Guvnors” at Beavercreek Community Theatre in Beavercreek, Ohio, April 4, 2024. St. Germain is an active volunteer at the theater, where she shares her talents acting, singing and playing the violin in various theatrical productions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ashley Richards) see less | View Image Page

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio – Whether your passion ignites under the spotlight or thrives behind the scenes, Beavercreek Community Theatre welcomes all into a spirit of creativity and expression.

For nearly 30 years, the theater has provided residents within the surrounding community, including members from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, with opportunities for expression and leadership roles through participation in the arts.

“Since 1995, the theater has performed upwards of 150 theatrical productions, ranging from comedies to dramas,” said Douglas Lloyd, Beavercreek Community Theatre board president. “Our doors are always open. We are constantly looking for new talent and welcoming anyone who has an interest in taking on a role within the theater.”

The theater consists of a small staff and dedicated volunteers to include civilians, active-duty military members and veterans of all ages who share their talents by performing live productions for community members.

“If acting, singing or dancing doesn’t interest you, there are many other ways to get involved in the theater,” Lloyd said. “Our volunteers help with many tasks that are necessary for a production to come to life, including stage crew, set design, lighting and sound, costumes, cosmetics and publicity.”

Capt. Crystal St. Germain, a logistics readiness officer at National Air and Space Intelligence Center on Wright-Patt, shared her experience in the theater’s latest production.

“While stationed at my last base, I reached a point where I needed to develop my resiliency and find a positive avenue outside of work to channel my truest sense of self and emotions. I have always loved the performing arts and was able to realign myself to the core of my artistic passions after joining a local theater group,” she said.

“By the time I made connections there, I had received orders to come to Wright-Patt. So, after arriving here in November, one of my main priorities was to find a place where I felt welcomed and at home within a theater group.”

After searching for a few weeks, St. Germain connected with a local community member who introduced her to Beavercreek Community Theatre.

“Joining the Beavercreek Community Theatre has given me hope that I am starting off this assignment with a strong foundation of emotional support and joy,” she said. “I am so thankful to have found a group of individuals who share the same interests and have a similar background to me. The opportunity to be involved in the community has provided me a well-rounded work-life balance here.”

St. Germain recognizes difficulties that come with serving in the military but emphasized the importance of finding your place within the community while stationed away from home.

“As a military member, I believe it is so important to ‘find your people’ who you feel connected with outside of work,” she said. “It can be very isolating when arriving to a new area. I encourage anyone searching for their passion to step out of their comfort zone and get involved in the community.”

St. Germain, along with other retired military members and civilians, performed April 19-28 in the show, “One Man, Two Guvnors.”

“We want to express that everyone is welcome in our theater – we are always looking for ways to grow our community,” Lloyd said. “Whether you volunteer for one show or 20 years, there will always be a spot for you here.”

Auditions for “The Hello Girls,” the theater’s next production, were held April 22-23. The show is a new musical inspired by history. It chronicles the story of America’s first female Soldiers, the bilingual telephone operators who worked during World War I, which paved the way for future generations of female warfighters.

The show is scheduled for a run June 21-30.

If you are interested in auditioning or volunteering for an upcoming production at Beavercreek Community Theatre, visit www.bctheare.org for more information. You can also call 937-429-4737 or email bctheatre@bctheatre.org.