1st Armored Division officer selected for the 2024 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Trial Camp

FORT BLISS, Texas – A 1st Armored Division officer has been selected for the 2024 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Trial Camp.

Maj. Danielle Deshaies, the 1st Armored Division Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear deputy officer, will participate in trial camps at Fort Hamilton, West Point, and—if selected—will compete in the Netherlands against other international women’s teams this summer.

For Deshaies, this represents more than just a sporting event—it is a chance to forge connections and represent the U.S. Army on a global stage.

“The Armed Forces rugby team is a combination of the services,” stated Deshaies. “It is an opportunity to play against other military teams in other countries. That’s a really cool experience.”

This is not her first time competing at an elite level. In 2019, she was selected for the All-Army Rugby team, and in 2021, she co-captained the same team. She was also selected for the Armed Forces All-Tournament team in 2019 and 2021. However, she took a break in 2022 and 2023 while she attended Georgetown University for graduate school.

All-Army Sports falls under the World Class Athlete Program. This is a short-term opportunity where Soldiers from active duty, reserve, and National Guard compete in a variety of sports at the highest levels. Participants in the program are called Soldier-Athletes, and they represent the Army in Armed Forces Sports Championships and national and international competitions.

The objectives of this program are to promote goodwill and a positive image of the Armed Service, encourage physical fitness through competitive sports and provide a venue for military athletes to participate in national and international competitions. With rugby, Soldier-Athletes train and compete for a few weeks throughout the year and perform their military duties year-round. Through this program, Deshaies has had the opportunity to meet new people and build strong friendships. She even met her wife, Kelsie, through the program.

Deshaies did not join the Army with rugby as her primary motivation. During her time as a second lieutenant, she discovered her passion for the sport despite having always identified as a basketball player.

“I was at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in 2013, and my cousin played rugby in Seattle because rugby was big on the West Coast,” said Deshaies. “I googled the local rugby team, and I really liked it, and I found I was good at it.”

The U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program provides Deshaies and other athletes an opportunity to train full-time while still serving in the Army. Even as a Soldier-Athlete, she stays current with Army requirements and her job duties. Deshaies embodies a dual commitment, dedicating herself to both her military duties and her athletic pursuits.

Deshaies is passionate about the Army and her career. She enlisted as a human intelligence collector but decided to go through the Green to Gold Program to become an officer, hoping to make more of an impact on the organization and those around her.

“I wanted to continue to be a steward of the profession,” she said. “It’s sort of like giving back to people that have given to me and leaving a good example.”

Her passion extends beyond the Army. In her spare time, Deshaies volunteers as a coach on a local women’s team in El Paso. She aligns her actions with WCAP, where they conduct essential outreach activities, speak to high school and college audiences, talk with athletic teams and make appearances in support of Army recruiting stations. Her goal is to introduce the sport to new audiences, especially in areas where rugby remains relatively unknown, and to inspire the next generation of rugby players.

“The rugby community is a very welcoming community,” Deshaies stated. “We are just trying to grow the sport.”

Having progressed in her Army and rugby careers, Deshaies’ advice for the younger generation is to fearlessly step beyond your comfort zone in all aspects of life.



“Take the chance, and don’t be afraid.”

