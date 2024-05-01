73rd APS Gains New Commander

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rodney Ellison assumed command of the 73rd Aerial Port Squadron (APS) during an assumption of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, May 5, 2024.



U.S. Air Force Col. Gloria Field, 301st Mission Support Group commander, was the presiding official during the assumption of command ceremony. She confidently welcomed Ellison to command, describing how his extensive and multifaceted experience will help him lead the squadron.



“What he brings to the 73rd is an understanding of how the Air Force works as a whole,” Field said. “He brings a view of the bigger picture.”



After assuming command, Ellison addressed the Airmen of the 73rd APS discussing his leadership style and plan to uphold the squadron’s esteemed reputation.



“You not only have the skill set, but you have the expertise and experience,” he said. “You have a track record of excellence. My goal is to let you continue to achieve.”



Ellison ended his speech by thanking the Airmen of the 73rd APS for their service to the squadron.



“I want to thank you for this opportunity, your trust, and for what you do each and every day to make the job happen,” Ellison said.



Holding a bachelor’s degree in biology, Ellison originally commissioned as a space and missiles officer taking positions at the squadron command post and training section, and as a flight commander. He transitioned to public affairs before leaving Active Duty to join the Air Force Reserve. He then served as the director of public affairs at Tenth Air Force here. In 2022, he advanced to become the individual mobilization assistant to the deputy chief of public affairs for the United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM).



Ellison has previous experience as commander of the 73rd APS, 301st Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) and 301st Mission Support Group (MSG), as well as experience as deputy commander of the 307th MSG at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

