NHB dishes it up at Armed Forces Day Culinary Arts Competition

On a damp Pacific Northwest Saturday morning, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Paul dished up prepared appetizers to ward off – and warm up – from the chill.



“Started the chili three days ago. Let’s keep all the ingredients a mystery. Ribs were slow-cooked. They have a small kick in each bite and a nice taste. Both will warm anyone up and have a good flavoring experience,” said Paul, a Gretna, Louisiana native assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton.



Paul was serving up the fare at the annual Armed Forces Day Culinary Arts Competition held in Olympic College, May 4, 2024.



Paul and a handful of others from NHB competed with teams from Naval Base Kitsap, Naval Station Everett, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, USS Michigan (SSGN 727), USS Nevada (SSBN 733), USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735), USS Sampson (DDG 102), and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) to showcase their culinary skills in such categories as desserts, wings, chili, ribs, and a Battling Chef Competition.



“This is exciting for us. It’s a great chance for our team to shine, have fun, and show what we all can do. The meals we serve are great morale boosters for our Sailors,” exclaimed Paul.



NHB also gave an epicurean shoutout to medical emergency preparedness, labeling their honey glazed wings as ‘code magenta’ for hot, ‘code green’ for s’mores cheesecake, ‘code red’ for their smokey chipotle chili and ‘code blue’ for their sticky ribs.



Master of Ceremony responsibility was handled by local celebrity and comedian Cris Larsen. Yet before addressing spectators and taste-testers, the veteran of over 500 USO performances around the world took a few minutes to share his thoughts with the culinary teams.



“I know a little bit about what you’re doing but all those dishes you prepare, in the cooking competition and those other on display [such as the chili and ribs] there’s people here who want to know what the heck you actually do and why what you do is so special,” related Larsen.



The Sailors showed their cooking chops.



For Culinary Specialist Submarine 2nd Class Justin Key, assigned to USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735), their presentation in the chili category meant more time and effort on their part.



“We went a little extra for wagyu – meat from Japanese beef cattle - chili. Hopefully it’s to everyone’s liking,” said Key, from Greenbrier, Tenn.



Joining Key was Culinary Specialist Apprentice Aaron Rojas, a Chicago, Ill. native with less than a year of Navy experience. Yet confident and willing to share his cuisine competence.



“Love cooking. Being able to be here as part of my command is special,” Rojas said.



Awards were given for the top three in each category. As an example, from the judging perspective, each chili was considered on its own appetizing merit. The goal wasn’t to compare but to make an initial decision. “Fine chili should look good, smell good and taste good,” stated the instructions. Each example was evaluated by aroma, color, consistency, taste and aftertaste.



For the Battling Chef Competition, judges graded each presented dish and then judged on general appearance; presentation and creativity; display of skill; most originality; and taste and texture. The secret ingredient was Cornish game hens and bison.



NHB’s Battling Chef team was manned by CS2 William R. Roberts, Jr., CS2 Mark Anthony S. Fernandez and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jada Zellars, with assistance by Retail Specialist 1st Class Angelo Tabayoyon.



For their efforts, NHB placed first overall in ribs and wings, and claimed second in chili and the dessert category.



Navy culinary specialists attend specialized Navy schools to receive comprehensive training in cooking and baking, along with how to operate kitchen and dining facilities, manage food budget and supplies needs. A few of NHB’s have even attended Army-centric field exercise training exercises. Some culinary specialists improve in their chosen career which can lead to serving on senior officer and senior government executive staffs, as well as get assigned to the White House Mess for the Commander in Chief.



A former NHB staff member who took first place winner in the ribs category added that achievement to his application package to serve on a Navy flag (admiral) staff.



He was selected.



The competition was held in conjunction with the annual Bremerton Armed Forces Day celebration which culminates with the Armed Forces Day Parade, billed as the largest west of the Mississippi that will take place on May 18, 2024.



The actual origin of the competition varies. There’s historical evidence from over seven decades ago that listed seven commands taking part in a baked beans and cornbread cook-off in 1950 that was initially associated with Navy Day in October. The date switched from fall to spring to be included in the inaugural Bremerton Armed Forces Day celebration to honor Bremerton’s own Medal of Honor recipient, Bud Hawk, returning from the European Theater in the Second World War.



Despite the occasional lapse, the event has continued and grown from just a spirited, seasoned, and spicy chili cook-off into a much more refined venue held at the Bremer Student Center of Olympic College.



“A phenomenal culinary day for our military heroes at Olympic College. Kudos to the greater Kitsap Chamber of Commerce and Naval Base Kitsap for their support,” added Larsen.



Larsen wrapped up his chat with the culinary teams in high humor, sharing a tall cooked-up-tale how one year a service branch pulled a scandalous gastronomic move to sweep the competition. This senior enlisted leader showed up… “With a corndog. It was horrible. There was peanut butter and sriracha everywhere. Just have never gotten that out of my head,” lamented Larsen.



Nor his taste buds.



Until a proffered bowl of chili that damp morning warmed him- and others - right up.