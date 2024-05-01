LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students

Team Little Rock hosted an AIM HIGH event welcoming 65 local high school students at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 26, 2024.



AIM HIGH is a recruiting program that partners the base with local recruiters to give high school students an opportunity to see firsthand what the culture and lifestyle is like in the Air Force.



The event kicked off with opening comments from Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, then transitioned into a tour of the base fitness center and a C-130J Super Hercules static display. Subsequently, the students took part in a Q&A featuring a panel of both officers and enlisted.



The day concluded with a "show and tell" segment, showcasing display booths representing jobs from various agencies including the Civil Engineer Squadron, Medical Group, and the Security Forces Squadron. This interactive experience enabled students to directly engage with different roles, enhancing their comprehension of potential career avenues within the Air Force.

