Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students

    LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona | Team Little Rock members gather around a display booth during an AIM HIGH event at...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Team Little Rock hosted an AIM HIGH event welcoming 65 local high school students at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 26, 2024.

    AIM HIGH is a recruiting program that partners the base with local recruiters to give high school students an opportunity to see firsthand what the culture and lifestyle is like in the Air Force.

    The event kicked off with opening comments from Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, then transitioned into a tour of the base fitness center and a C-130J Super Hercules static display. Subsequently, the students took part in a Q&A featuring a panel of both officers and enlisted.

    The day concluded with a "show and tell" segment, showcasing display booths representing jobs from various agencies including the Civil Engineer Squadron, Medical Group, and the Security Forces Squadron. This interactive experience enabled students to directly engage with different roles, enhancing their comprehension of potential career avenues within the Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 15:36
    Story ID: 470464
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students, by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students
    LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students
    LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students
    LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students
    LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students
    LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students
    LRAFB hosts AIM HIGH event for local students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Little Rock
    19AW
    HerkNation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT