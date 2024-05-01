Ceremony commemorates 79th anniversary of the liberation of Berchtesgaden

OBERSALZBERG, Germany - Against the backdrop of the majestic Bavarian alps, a 48-star flag was raised once again commemorating the 79th anniversary of the liberation of German towns Berchtesgaden and Obersalzberg here, May 5, 2024.



The flag raising ceremony symbolizes not only the physical liberation of a strategic Nazi stronghold, but also the triumph of hope over despair.



This marks the 17th annual commemoration of the 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) raising the U.S. flag over the Obersalzberg. Among the attendees were military attaches, military personnel and local community members. Their presence served as a reminder of the unity and alliance shared between Germany and America.



Outpost International 5845, Society of the 3rd Infantry Division, hosted the ceremony and has dedicated over 110 plaques and monuments in Germany, Austria and other countries throughout Europe.



“The 3rd ID liberation of Obersalzberg was its crowning achievement in WWII,” said retired U.S. Army Capt. C. Monika Stoy, president of Outpost 5845. “The Soldiers who are proud of their connection to this place, we commemorate that achievement today. This day also marked the beginning of our new friendship between the U.S. and Germany.”



The participating military personnel, composed of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment (3rd Bn., 15th Inf. Regt.), 2nd Armored Combat Brigade, 3rd ID and the German 232nd Mountain Infantry Battalion, is an example of the long-lasting alliance between the two countries.



“Today is not just a commemoration of a single day, but also a celebration of the alliance which formed the core of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Cold War, and remains critical to the stability of world order,” said Stoy.



One Soldier from each participating unit conducted a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action ceremony to honor those who have still not been accounted for. The 3rd ID has 554 unaccounted Soldiers from WWII and the German military has over 1.3 million still missing in action.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kenton Komives, commander of 3rd Bn., 15th Inf. Regt., spoke about the significance of commemorating such anniversaries as this one.



“We are truly honored to be here, where 79 years ago warriors from our division raised our country's flag,” said Komives. “Events like today only make us stronger as we celebrate the peaceful liberation of Obersalzberg on 4 May [1945], and the raising of the Stars and Stripes on the morning of 5 May [1945].”



Units from the 3rd ID have been stationed in Eastern Europe on rotation to help support NATO allies. They have trained in multiple countries alongside different militaries in order to bolster unity and commitment to one another.



“I find it especially meaningful to have Soldiers of the 232nd Mountain Infantry Battalion here with us,” said Komives. “I can't think of any greater symbol of NATO's continued relevance as a guarantor of peace in Europe.”



After the flag was raised, a wreath was laid to honor the Marne Soldiers who had paid the ultimate sacrifice during the war. As the ceremony drew to a close it served as an important reminder of the dedication the 3rd ID and its partner allies have to one another.

