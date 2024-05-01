NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Provides Logistics for Fleet Week Miami

Courtesy Photo | Donna Curry, a NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville civilian contracting officer, will be in Miami...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Donna Curry, a NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville civilian contracting officer, will be in Miami to oversee the contracts that her team has written to support Fleet Week Miami. see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville is supporting this week’s inaugural Fleet Week Miami with boots on the ground in Southern Florida and with contracting know-how back in the Jacksonville office.



NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville’s Lt. Cmdr. Bentley Hodsdon, logistics support officer at Naval Station Mayport, will act as the event’s logistics liaison officer. Hodsdon, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Bernard Yeboah and Donna Curry, a NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville civilian contracting officer, will be in Miami from start to finish to make sure that every barge, bus, tent and fence that was under contract is supplied correctly.



Fleet Week Miami, from May 5-12, will include more than 3,000 members of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. It will feature the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the cruisers USS Normandy (CG 60) and USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), as well as the Coast Guard cutter USCGS Seneca (WMEC 906).



To serve all of those customers, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville’s Contracting Department’s Husbanding Service Provider Program worked to authorize four major contracts with nearly 300 line items. The 4th Fleet Expeditionary Contracting team supplied an additional contract.



“For us, it’s being able to provide the services the fleet needs to execute the mission,” said Shawn Stebbins, who leads the Husbanding Service team. “There’s pride in knowing that we made the mission, because without contracting support, vital items such as food and port services wouldn’t be available.”



Curry is excited to visit Miami on behalf of her team. She will meet with supply officers each morning to make sure they are getting the services requested, and make changes if required. She will also meet with contracting officer representatives, who are the “middle men” between the ship and the contracting officer.



“It’s more person-to-person interaction than I usually get. Seeing that the services are taking place. ‘Are the security boats patrolling? Are the guards at the gates?’” said Curry, who is a nearly 30-year federal employee.



“It’s definitely exciting. I really enjoy what I do, and I feel like what I do has a big, daily impact for the Navy,” she said.



For Hodsdon, Miami will be an extension of his regular job back at Naval Station Mayport, where he works to provide Mayport warships with the parts and supplies they need.



His post will be at the Fleet Week Miami command center, where he will oversee the receipt of high priority parts and food orders, among other tasks.



“What's going to really fill the plate is we will be the catchall when things go awry,” Hodsdon said. “They will come to us and say, ‘We have a problem.’ And we will be the ones to fix it.”



Yeboah, who is Hodsdon’s leading petty officer, will be on hand to assist. “Whatever they need is what I’ll be doing,” the logistics specialist Sailor said.



They will both be working long days. But Hodsdon said he wants Yeboah to have a chance to participate in some of the events. And the supply officer, who used to run for the Navy, plans to take part in a couple of 5K races himself.



“I’ll make sure we get out and have an impact on the community,” Hodsdon said.



