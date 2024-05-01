Blown away: 307th EOD holds first field day

“Want to blow stuff up?”



That was the question Senior Master Sgt. Brock Flint, 307th Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight chief, posed to 307th Bomb Wing Airmen during the inaugural EOD for a Day Event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 4, 2024.



Flint organized the event to generate greater awareness about the EOD career field.



“I thought EOD for a day would be a good way to bring people out here and allow them to see what our training looks like and what it might be like to be an EOD tech deployed downrange,” said Flint.



EOD technicians showcased different explosives and equipment while fielding questions from participants.



The Airmen took turns trying their skills at operating an Andros F6-A Robot. The robot mitigates risks for EOD personnel attempting to disarm explosives by allowing them to do so from a safe distance.



Airmen also donned an EOD bomb suit and attempted different physical tasks before heading to the range to experience a live detonation.



Even though the event had a “wow” factor, the primary focus was on learning what it takes to become an EOD technician.



“We want to make sure that this is what you want to do,” said Flint. “The school is very difficult; the training pipeline is very long, and if this is something you want to invest in, then you need to invest in it from the beginning.”



EOD is a career field with qualifications far above the standard to join the Air Force.



After Basic Military Training, Airmen will enter a 26-day preliminary course focused on physical conditioning and their ability to operate under pressure in stressful situations.



If they pass that course, Airmen move on to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal School.



In this joint environment, Airmen learn about the tools and techniques of the job and build the skills necessary to be effective in garrison and deployed environments.



“It’s probably the most challenging and the most rewarding job Airmen would ever have the opportunity to be involved with,” said Flint. “If they are looking for a challenge and something to push the envelope physically and mentally, they should call us.”



Airmen and potential recruits interested in learning more about the EOD career field can reach Senior Master Sgt. Flint at (318) 456-3999.

Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 Story ID: 470415 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US by Capt. Cody A Burt