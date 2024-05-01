Meet Rachel Tozier: U.S. Army Soldier and 2024 Olympian

Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier's journey into shooting began at the age of 12 when her stepfather installed an American Trap range in their front yard, urging her to learn the sport. Initially hesitant, Tozier quickly became enamored with shooting, describing it as addictive. Tozier is an Instructor/shooter assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Shotgun Team, stationed at Fort Moore, Ga.



Tozier secured an Olympic Berth in the Women's International Trap event after successfully completing USA Shooting’s two-part Shotgun Olympic Trials, competing against 64 top marksmen nationwide at Tucson, Arizona.



For Tozier, the appeal of shooting lies in its objectivity. "It’s black and white, you either hit the (clay) or miss it. There is no subjectivity at all," said Tozier. "You’re totally accountable for yourself."



During her senior year in high school, Tozier penned two goals on her whiteboard: to captain the Women's All-American Team for the Trap Shooting Association and to compete in the Olympics. She achieved the former quickly but dedicated considerable time to realizing her Olympic dream.



Tozier is drawn to the prestige of the Olympics, considering it the pinnacle of her sport. "To be able to compete at that level is amazing," said Tozier. “My new goal is to win Gold in Paris.”



Tozier admitted to still grappling with the magnitude of the achievement of making Team USA, emphasizing her pride in representing not just herself but also the United States, U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit.



Being a Soldier, Tozier explained, complements her athletic pursuits by bolstering her resilience and confidence. She credits her fellow Soldiers for their unwavering support and the Army for providing her with numerous opportunities, including in shooting, education, and housing.



Tozier's teammate and fellow Soldier, Staff Sgt. Will Hinton, also secured an Olympic Berth in the Men's International Trap event.



“It’s great to know I have a training partner all the time here in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit



and we're working towards the same goal. To have someone to train beside me throughout the games is just a great feeling,” said Tozier.



Tozier offers simple yet profound advice to young shooters: persistence. “It took me 14 years from the time I wrote my goal on my board and I never shot an international target at all before that point. Just keep pushing,” said Tozier.



“My biggest supporters are my husband, my daughter, my mom and my uncle, I look forward to taking my daughter to Paris DisneyLand,” said Tozier.



Although initially unexpected, Tozier's decision to join the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit has proven to be one of her best choices. Reflecting on her decision, she noted, "It’s the greatest decision I ever made."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 10:44 Story ID: 470408 Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Rachel Tozier: U.S. Army Soldier and 2024 Olympian, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.