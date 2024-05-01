U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Continuing Education System celebrates inaugural graduation recognition ceremony

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's (USAG-RP) Continuing Education System (CES) marked a significant milestone as it hosted its first Graduation Recognition Ceremony on May 2, honoring the academic achievements of distinguished military personnel, Civilians, and veterans. The event, held at the Sembach Education Center auditorium, served as a testament to the commitment of these individuals to both their military service and their educational pursuits.



The official proceedings were graced by Armour W. Taylor III, USAG-RP Education Services officer, and Sgt. Maj. Erica Lark, 16th Sustainment Brigade Support Operations sergeant major.



The ceremony was a culmination of the tireless dedication and hard work of the graduates, each of whom demonstrated exceptional perseverance and academic excellence in their respective fields of study.



Among the distinguished graduates were:



• Staff Sgt. Sandra Gonzalez-Flores of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, who earned an Associate of Arts in criminal justice from South Texas College.

• Phoebea Kyla Abarabar, whose journey led to a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Post University.

• Sgt. Delani Bascombe of HHC 30th Medical Brigade, who achieved a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

• Master Sgt. Chaqueena Bennett from the 7th Mission Support Command, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in human resource management from Columbia Southern University.

• Sgt. 1st Class Richard-Hunter Deanne III of the U.S. Army Medical Material Center, Europe, who attained a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, Cum Laude, from Columbia Southern University.

• Spc. Romyn Rahmel Edwards of the 100th Military Police-Military Working Dog Detachment, who earned both an Associates of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in homeland security and emergency management from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

• Staff Sgt. Abel Frederique of the 515th Transportation Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, who achieved a Bachelor of Science in leadership from Trident University International.

• Chelsea Marie Haugen, an Army veteran, who proudly earned a Bachelor of general studies from the University of North Dakota.

• Staff Sgt. Jasmine Jarrett of the 512th Field Hospital, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in healthcare administration from the University of Arizona Global Campus.

• Staff Sgt. Antonio Sheffield from the 16th Sustainment Brigade Special Troops Battalion, who received a Bachelor of Science in liberal arts from Excelsior University.

• Staff Sgt. Lorenzo Vargas of the 515th Transportation Company, who attained a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

• Staff Sgt. Millicent Andere from the 409th Contracting Support Brigade, who proudly earned a Master of Arts in supply chain management and logistics from Liberty University.

• Master Sgt. Maurice Barbour of the 409th Contracting Support Brigade, who achieved a Master of business administration from Webster University.

• 1st Lt. Adrian Minor of the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, who graduated with a Master of Science in cybersecurity from Webster University.

• Capt. Marco Presichi of the 512th Field Hospital, who earned a Master of Arts in supply chain management from American Military University.

• Felicia Piggé, who achieved a Master of Higher Education in educational leadership, Cum Laude, from Liberty University.



The ceremony's keynote address was delivered by the distinguished guest speaker, Sgt. Maj. Erica Lark, whose decorated military career has been marked by numerous accolades, including the Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal. Lark, a recipient of esteemed honors such as the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara and the Honorable Order of Military Medical Merit, inspired the graduates and the audience with her profound words.



Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., she posed the question, "Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?" She encouraged the graduates to embrace this ethos of service as they embark on their future endeavors, emphasizing the importance of leaving a legacy of positive change.



The USAG-RP CES stands as a beacon of lifelong learning, readiness, and resilience, offering flexible and quality education programs to support the total Army. Through initiatives like the Graduation Recognition Ceremony, the CES continues to empower military personnel, Civilians and veterans to achieve their academic aspirations while upholding their commitment to serving their country.



As the ceremony ended, amidst applause and heartfelt congratulations, it was evident that the spirit of achievement and dedication exhibited by the graduates will continue to inspire future generations within the USAG-RP community and beyond.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

