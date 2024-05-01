Army Audit Drumbeat recognizes personnel at three JMC subordinates

Photo By Maj. Amy Ross | A Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee lifts a container off a military vehicle for...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Amy Ross | A Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee lifts a container off a military vehicle for storage. Crane Army inspects incoming containers and determines whether or not the containers can be repaired and used for storage and future missions. Containers deemed insufficient for future use are labeled “beyond economical repair” and are kept at Crane Army as inventory until transferred elsewhere by the Defense Logistics Agency (U.S. Army photo by Amy Crane). see less | View Image Page

The Army Audit Drumbeat, the newsletter of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, has recognized personnel at the Anniston Munitions Center, Blue Grass Army Depot, and Crane Army Ammunition Activity, which are subordinates of the Joint Munitions Command, for 100% pass rates for Existence and Completeness in Fiscal Year 23.



“It is really a reflection of the success of the entire enterprise. It’s a team effort. We all work together,” said Dave Banian, JMC’s munitions logistics director. “It’s difficult to get 100%, because we are constantly moving stocks and to keep proper accountability of the stocks is challenging with that constant movement.”



Annually, OASA acknowledges remarkable audit achievements exhibited by individuals, teams, and organizations spanning all command levels within the Army. This recognition underscores the significance of audits, emphasizing their role not only in tracking progress, but also in upholding the Army's accountability for its assets, property, and equipment.



The Army’s Risk Management and Internal Control program helps JMC enable mission readiness through assessing and controlling financial, operational, strategic, and security risks.



RMIC plays a pivotal role in ensuring that internal controls are established throughout the Army's business processes, and JMC’s iterative inspection process played a part in the recognitions, as it leads to success.



“We utilize standard depot operations inspections along with established standards and procedures across the enterprise to maintain a high level of inventory accuracy,” Banian said. “The Munitions Logistics Audit team at our headquarters and the depot inventory personnel continue to improve and refine our inventory effectiveness thanks to experiencing several years of audit Existence and Completeness testing.”



JMC puts in consistent effort to uphold audit preparedness in a dynamic environment, emphasizing the connection between accurate financial and property accountability and overall readiness.



"We recognize that it's a top priority for the Army, and it's equally important for JMC," Banian said. "We acknowledge the importance of audit readiness and focus on its accuracy.”