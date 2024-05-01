U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Virtual Chiefs of Defense Meeting

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii – Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted a virtual Chiefs of Defense meeting at the USINDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii to strengthen military-to-military relationships, discuss common security issues and foster regional cooperation, April 29, 2024.



Senior military leaders from 27 countries met virtually and reviewed the progress of agreed upon objectives.



During the meeting, Aquilino discussed the importance of deepening security cooperation opportunities and security challenges within the Indo-Pacific region with an emphasis that USINDOPACOM will continue to work closely with Allies and partners to ensure a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.



USINDOPACOM hosts virtual CHOD meetings quarterly to provide a forum for open dialogue between military leaders and discuss the regional security environment. The next in-person CHOD conference will be in September 2024.



At the meeting, Aquilino also introduced Adm. Samuel Paparo, who will become the USINDOPACOM commander upon completion of a change of command ceremony on May 3, 2024.

