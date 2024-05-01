AER annual campaign runs into USAG Okinawa

Photo By Natalie Stanley | Participants get doused with color during the St. Paddy’s Day 5K Color Run at Torii...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | Participants get doused with color during the St. Paddy’s Day 5K Color Run at Torii Station, Japan, March 16, 2024. The run kicked off the Army Emergency Relief campaign for U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa. The AER organization provides grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to enhance readiness and alleviate financial burdens. To date, AER has provided $2 billion in aid to at least 4 million Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

TORII STATION, Okinawa – U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa kicked off its Army Emergency Relief campaign here during a St. Paddy’s Day 5K Color Run March 16.



More than 80 runners took part in the color run, coordinated by USAG Okinawa Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and USAG Okinawa Army Community Service. The run was an opportunity for friends and families to get doused with color while bringing awareness to the AER program.



For more than 80 years, AER has been the nonprofit of choice for Soldiers and families in need of assistance – or for those looking to donate.



The AER organization provides grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to enhance readiness and alleviate financial burdens. To date, AER has provided $2 billion in aid to at least 4 million Soldiers.



“AER has 30 categories of aid, therefore there is a diverse availability of financial aid to Soldiers experiencing financial hardship,” said Karoushia Jordan, USAG Okinawa ACS specialist.



The primary focus of the AER campaign is to fully inform 100% of the active-duty, retired Soldiers, Family members, survivor spouses, and the children of fallen Soldiers about the various types of financial assistance available from AER, as well as provide an opportunity for Soldiers to donate.



“It is the desire of AER to find a yes,” Jordan said. “AER ensures no Soldier faces financial hardship on their own.”



The current campaign was recently extended through June 14 to coincide with the Army’s 249th birthday. Those interested in donating can either get in touch with their unit AER coordinator or talk to ACS staff.