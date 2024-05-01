Iowa ANG firefighters train with ARFF trainer

Firefighters from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing fire department trained on multiple firefighting tasks with the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting trainer over the May training weekend in Sioux City.



According to 185th Assistant Chief Fire of Operations, Master Sgt. Mitch Decker aircraft fire fighting presents unique challenges because aircraft fires usually involve large amounts of fuel.



“We want to make sure that the firefighting agents are dispersed correctly when attacking these kinds of fires,” said Decker.



Decker said having the mobile ARFF trainer come to Sioux City allows everyone in the airport fire department access to the training with minimal interruptions to work schedules.



“This allows us to train at our own home station when we can’t get somewhere else,” Decker added.



During the weekend training, the Air Force firefighters were also training while wearing chemical warfare gear. Decker says wearing the chem gear is an important part of training regime for military firefighters.



The traveling trainer was in Sioux City for three days and had firefighters battling fuel, engine and fuselage fires. The training also had participants practicing aircraft entry techniques.

