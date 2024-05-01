Fort McCoy Garrison leadership holds second town hall meeting for workforce members for 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation April 25,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives a presentation April 25, 2024, discussing the garrison, leadership, and more during a town hall discussion with Fort McCoy, Wis., workforce members at the installation. Garrison leadership held two town hall discussion sessions for workforce members to discuss current garrison issues and give perspective on the way ahead within the garrison. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and other members of the garrison leadership team held a town hall session with the installation workforce April 25 to provide an update on news and information in the garrison, and more.



Fort McCoy’s garrison command sergeant major led the way with the opening discussion in the town hall. Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco discussed several subjects, but also hit home on what is considered the “no-fail missions” for everyone in the garrison.



Those missions include “preventing sexual assault and harassment while responding immediately to reports; ientifying and caring for those dealing with suicidal ideologies; ensuring equal opportunity; and protecting our Soldiers, civilians, and families — especially children.”



Calarco also mentioned how leaders at higher levels are recognizing what the people at Fort McCoy are doing.



“When somebody at that level recognizes your hard work, you guys are doing something right,” Calarco said.



Fort McCoy’s Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon also spoke to workforce members about a number of subjects. He mentioned how he serves the workforce to the garrison command team and higher and asked the workforce to bring any concerns and more to him at any time.



Following Cantlon, Messenger then shared a variety of news and information with workforce members. He looked at future plans for the installation, and more.



Messenger talked about being the U.S. Army Reserve Command’s training and mobilization center of cxcellence. He also discussed the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge efforts that have been taking place at McCoy and what is planned.



Other items discussed included the construction of a multipurpose training facility, the future possibility of a Black Hawk helicopter company being stationed at Fort McCoy, and the “one-stop shop” personnel processing center in building 2187 on post.



“The Soldier one-stop shop in 2187 is where we will consolidate functions,” Messenger said.



The process to establish building 2187 in this capacity has already begun as the Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office and the ID Card Services Office have moved from building 35 to building 2187 in April.



Messenger also discussed the plan for the 86th Training Division relocation to new facilities in the future as well as the future Cantonment Area Development Plan.



Then following the briefing porting of the town hall meeting Messenger and garrison command team members took questions from workforce members, Messenger then asked everyone to go with him on a walk through three buildings in the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area as well as Equipment Park and finally a stop at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.



At the plaza, Messenger spoke to workforce members again. See more about the Commemorative Area visit at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/470268/installation-workforce-members-make-special-visit-fort-mccoy-commemorative-area-during-commanders-quarterly-town-hall-meeting.



