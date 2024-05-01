Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.

    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert | Soldiers from Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter...... read more read more

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Story by 1st Lt. Gunnar Boose and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conducted vehicle extrication training on May 4th, 2024 in Helena as part of their annual training requirements. This training includes using tools and equipment to force entry into a vehicle when responding to automotive emergencies. Soldiers trained in a variety of roles to expand their personal readiness to be able to respond anywhere and anytime they are needed across the world. This high level of readiness and training gives theater commanders flexibility to deploy firefighters in support of global operations in both joint and multi-spectrum environments.

    Photos courtesy of 1LT Gunnar Boose & SFC Chris Hoffert, 103rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 20:00
    Story ID: 470340
    Location: HELENA, MT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training., by 1LT Gunnar Boose and SFC Christopher Hoffert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.
    Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    103rd PAD
    MTARNG
    1051st FFTG
    1049th FFTG
    1050th FFTG
    1052nd FFTG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT