Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conduct vehicle extrication training.

Soldiers from Montana Army National Guard’s 1050th, 1051st, and 1052nd Firefighter Detachments conducted vehicle extrication training on May 4th, 2024 in Helena as part of their annual training requirements. This training includes using tools and equipment to force entry into a vehicle when responding to automotive emergencies. Soldiers trained in a variety of roles to expand their personal readiness to be able to respond anywhere and anytime they are needed across the world. This high level of readiness and training gives theater commanders flexibility to deploy firefighters in support of global operations in both joint and multi-spectrum environments.



Photos courtesy of 1LT Gunnar Boose & SFC Chris Hoffert, 103rd Public Affairs Detachment.

