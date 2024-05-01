USS Abraham Lincoln completed its Board of Inspection and Survey

Photo By Seaman Nathaly Cruz | 240429-N-IJ966-2004 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2024) The Board of Inspection and Survey...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Nathaly Cruz | 240429-N-IJ966-2004 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2024) The Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) member observes a MK 38 a MK 38 machine gun system live-fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathaly Cruz see less | View Image Page

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) completed its Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) assessment May 1.



During INSURV, over 150 inspectors embarked Abraham Lincoln to observe and assess hundreds of spaces, events and demonstrations in port and at sea. INSURV inspectors examined the readiness of multiple warfare areas on the ship, to include engineering, combat systems and navigation, as well as the habitability and quality of living spaces.



"Congratulations to the Lincoln crew for their outstanding performance on this rigorous inspection," said Capt. Pete Riebe, Abraham Lincoln's commanding officer. "Your efforts in ensuring our combat readiness matters, and it does not go unnoticed. You have proven to the Navy and nation that our ship stands ready to go in harm's way and our systems are ready to conduct the full spectrum of operations."



Abraham Lincoln’s successful performance is the result of the crew’s dedicated efforts and preparation. Leading up to INSURV, the crew completed preceding inspections from Material Condition Assessment Team (MCAT) to ensure the ship and crew were prepared.



INSURV is a Congressionally-mandated inspection of all U.S. Navy ships to report ship readiness and ensure all spaces, equipment and warfare areas meet Navy standards required to support and sustain combat operations.



“We are gathered here today as a team to do the vital preparations for the biggest inspection this ship will face in a three-year period, second only to actual combat, and that’s our combat readiness inspection,” said Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Mitchem, ship’s security officer and the INSURV coordinator of Abraham Lincoln. “Combat readiness is our mission, so this inspection is incredibly important. I am excited to show the inspectors that are coming onboard how ready we are to answer the Nation’s call, anytime, anyplace, anywhere.”



Immediately following INSURV, the crew will continue to prepare for ongoing excellence in maintaining combat and mission readiness for the future.