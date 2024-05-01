Nevada Army Guard welcomes new state command sergeant major

Command Sgt. Maj. Zell Johnson assumed responsibility as the Nevada Army National Guard’s State Command Sergeant Major from Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Basilio in a ceremony held at the Las Vegas Readiness Center earlier today.



The event was attended by soldiers representing various Army Guard units and distinguished visitors such as Nevada’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, the assistant adjutant general of the Nevada Army Guard, Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, and State Command Chief Warrant Officer Steve Nielson.



Basilio, whose journey began in the Philippines before he entered the Army in Guam, USA, in May 1996, leaves behind a legacy of dedication and service. His diverse assignments, including time with the 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Battalion 63rd Armor in Vilseck, Germany, and the 17th Sustainment Brigade, have shaped him into a respected leader within the NVARNG.



“To all the Soldiers of the NVARNG, thank you very much,” Basilio said. “Your untiring support and readiness are the backbone of this organization, and it is because of you that we thrive.”



He also challenged the Non-commissioned Officers, urging them to embody the essence of the NCO Creed and prioritize mission accomplishment and the welfare of their Soldiers.



Johnson, a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to excellence, is stepping into this esteemed role. Having previously served as the Nevada National Guard J9 command sergeant major, Johnson brings invaluable expertise to his new position as state command sergeant major. Throughout his career in the Nevada Army Guard, Johnson has held various leadership roles, including commanding the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, and serving as operations sergeant major for the same unit.



“I don’t want to strive for success alone; I want to strive for significance,” Johnson said. “Let’s all strive for significance.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 16:40 Story ID: 470330 Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Army Guard welcomes new state command sergeant major, by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.