Exercise Native Fury 24 Begins in Saudi Arabia

YANBU, Saudi Arabia — The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command (USMARCENT) launched Exercise NATIVE FURY 24 (NF 24) at a Saudi Naval Port on May 5, 2024.



In its 9th iteration, NF24 will showcase U.S. and partner forces engaging in on-load and off-load operations using commercial maritime shipping, long-distance convoys, urban combat training, and various dynamic training events in both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



More than 600 U.S. Marines, sailors, soldiers, and airmen from 2d Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, 378th and 380th AEW, and partner nations will participate in this iteration of Native Fury. Exercise Native Fury 24 occurs simultaneously with multiple other CENTCOM-sponsored exercises across the region, such as Exercise Eager Lion, Exercise Indigo Defender, and Exercise Iron Union.



The constellation of exercises happening in multiple countries at once demonstrates USCENTCOM’s capability to project power abroad and conduct advanced training in cooperation with our partners across the region. The primary objective of Exercise Native Fury is to enhance interoperability with our partners and collectively strengthen our ability to plan and execute complex and realistic operations across multiple domains.



Native Fury aims to underscore the interoperability of combined forces in conducting large-scale and intricate operations, utilizing the Trans-Arabian Network (TAN). NF24 represents a significant milestone in the U.S. military's collaboration with the Royal Saudi Armed Forces and United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, demonstrating the positive outcomes of sustained cooperation.



Facilitated by the U.S. Army’s 1st Theater Sustainment Command (1 TSC), the exercise will utilize a Saudi port facility in the Red Sea, KSA Prince Sultan Air Base, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and a UAE port facility in the Gulf of Oman.

Visual information and journalism content of Exercise NF24 will be published on the USMARCENT Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MARCENT.



For queries pertaining to Exercise NF 24, please contact MARCENT Communication Strategy and Operations office marcentcommstrat@usmc.mil. All other queries on regional topics outside of the context of NF22, please contact USCENTCOM Public Affairs office at centcom.macdill.centcom-hq.mbx.ccci-media-desk@mail.mil.

- 30 -

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 12:32 Story ID: 470327 Location: SA Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Native Fury 24 Begins in Saudi Arabia, by CPT Joe Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.