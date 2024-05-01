25th Infantry Division Hosts Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Kevin Reece | U.S. Army Sgt. Regan Anderson 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kevin Reece | U.S. Army Sgt. Regan Anderson 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division receives a Volunteer Recognition Certificate of Appreciation on Schofield Barracks Hawaii, May 03, 2024. The Volunteer Recognition Ceremony is an event to recognize exemplary achievement in volunteer service to 25th Infantry Division and its surrounding communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cera Rodney) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii held a Quarterly Recognition Ceremony, May 02, 2023, at Weyand Field.



The ceremony was held to honor 31 25th Infantry Division Soldiers for completing volunteer hours during the third quarter and 24 U.S. Army Hawaii Department of Defense civilian employees for their respective lengths of service.



“This simple ceremony is a reflection of our gratitude for your decision to challenge the status quo and do something to bring joy to those around you,” said U.S. Army Col. Graham White, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team commander. “I appreciate hearing about our awardees. I Appreciate who they are; the choices they made to give their time and talent to help another while expecting nothing in return; and the humility and selflessness with which they serve those around them.”



25th Inf. Div. Soldiers were awarded either the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal or a Volunteer Recognition Certificate of Appreciation based upon the total number of community service hours completed.



“I love helping out people that are in need,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Regan Mcvay Anderson Jr, a soldier with the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25 Inf. Div. “It shows who you are as a person, I think it builds cohesion within the cities around your base too.”



Each award recipient was selected and nominated by their respective brigade command team or organization leadership to be recognized and awarded.



DIVARTY volunteer award recipients included – Sgt. Jamella Brown, Sgt. Liez Ashley Palalay, Mrs. Kristin Walje.



2nd Brigade Combat Team volunteer award recipients included – Mr. Harry Davis, Mrs. Rika Hirata, Mr. Fritz Johnson, Mr. Alan Okami, Mr. Hugh O’ Reilly, Mrs. Norma Spierings, Mr. Wayne Takahashi.



3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team volunteer award recipients included – 1st Lt. Benjamin Danko, 1st Sgt Timothy Cooke, Sgt. Regan Anderson, Ms. Christina Davis, Ms. Maya Florencio.



25th Division Sustainment Brigade volunteer award recipients included – 1st Lt. Emily Adkins, Sgt. 1st Class, Shary Crump, Staff Sgt. Maria Juarez, Sgt. Justin Villafuerte, Spc. Michael Lopez-Nieves, Maj. Joseph Yu, Capt. Abraham Christian, 1st Lt. Sarah Handau, 1st Lt. Jarian Herrera, 1st Lt. Brianna Hidalgo, 1st Lt. Evan Lee, 2nd Lt. Trent Ferguson, Master Sgt. Fransheska Wiggins, Sergeant 1st Class Tanya Cooper, Sergeant 1st Class Prentis Franklin, Staff Sgt. Raymon Gutierrez, Sgt. Dominique Herrera, Sgt. Keegan Nunez, Pfc. Jeanell Cook, Pfc. Daniel Luseko, Mrs. Stephanie Headrick, Mrs. Minhee Yu.



25th Combat Aviation Brigade volunteer award recipients included Ms. Megan Holmes and Ms. Madelaine Taylor.



The U.S. Army Hawaii Department of Defense Civilian of the Quarter award recipients included James Chickering and Juan Almont-Done



The U.S. Army Hawaii Department of Defense Civilian of the Year award recipients included - Debbie McMonagle, Jung Chi, Julius Nofo, Timothy Gustavus.