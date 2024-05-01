UPDATE: Landing Craft, Air Cushion Incident During Training

Courtesy Photo | A Navy active-duty patient arrives at the Hampton Roads Executive Airport through...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Navy active-duty patient arrives at the Hampton Roads Executive Airport through Project Caladrius prior to being transported via ambulance to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) for further treatment, May 3. The Sailor was injured during the May 1 collision between two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) from amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. Project Caladrius is a program that provides Department of Defense facilities within the Southeast United States a dedicated “Alert Aircraft” capable of retrieving any DoD beneficiary within 2.5 - 5 hours of request and transportation to the closest, most appropriate military treatment facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan Kinee) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – On the evening of May 1, a collision occurred between two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) from USS Wasp (LHD 1) and USS New York (LPD 21) off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla.



A third LCAC rendered immediate assistance and transported all 38 Sailors and Marines to USS Wasp (LHD 1) and USS New York (LPD 21) for evaluation and treatment. The total number of Sailors and Marines who received medical care for injuries was 35, which is updated from the 30 previously reported. Sailors and Marines with minor injuries were treated aboard Wasp and New York. Five Sailors were medically evacuated for further care at Savannah Memorial University Medical Center. Four of the five Sailors were released from the hospital after treatment.



After further evaluation, one of the five Sailors treated in Savannah was transported on May 3 to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) via an alert aircraft as part of Project Caladrius. This is the closest military treatment facility to the Sailor's home station of Norfolk, Va. The Sailor is in stable condition. Treatment at NMCP allows the Sailor to receive further care and recovery close to their family and support system.



Sailors and Marines assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) were conducting a training exercise when the incident occurred.



The incident is under investigation, and more information will be provided by U.S. 2nd Fleet once available.



For inquiries, contact U.S. 2nd Fleet Public Affairs at c2f_pao@us.navy.mil.



For questions on Project Caladrius, contact Bureau of Medicine Public Affairs at jessica.l.mcnulty.mil@health.mil.