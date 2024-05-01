Carrier Strike Group 12 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (May 3, 2024) – Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 held a change of command ceremony at the Pennsylvania House on Naval Station Norfolk, May 3, 2024.



Standing alongside family, friends, staff, and crew, Rear Adm. Thomas P. Moninger relieved Rear Adm. Erik J. Eslich and assumed duties as commander, CSG 12.



Eslich, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Naval Academy graduate, assumed command in May 2023 and led the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) through its inaugural deployment. Directing approximately 7,500 Sailors across 17 commands, Eslich commanded the GRFCSG through numerous NATO exercises including Operation Neptune Strike, and Exercise Sage Wolverine, and the response to Hamas’ attack on Israel.



“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the Sailors of Carrier Strike Group TWELVE as we engaged our Allies and Partners showing the U.S. commitment to the region, advancing interoperability goals, and demonstrating the capabilities of the FORD class carrier,” said Eslich. “This team did a spectacular job and left a lasting impact on our allies and partners while sending a strong message to our adversaries.”



Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker.



“Our nation counts on us when called upon to preserve the peace, deter aggression, and defeat our enemies,” said Vice Adm. Gumbleton. “With the right tools, a winning mindset, and bold leadership, we will operate safely as a team to deliver warfighting excellence. What you have accomplished was not easy, you answered the bell in extraordinary times. You are what makes our Navy World Class.”



Before reading his orders, Eslich thanked his family for their support and dedication.



Moninger, a native of Williamsburg, Virginia and Naval Academy graduate, takes command of CSG 12 following a career of decorated leadership assignments including service as the commanding officer of USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, and Director of Plans and Policy on the Navy Staff.



“I am thrilled to work alongside the Sailors of Carrier Strike Group 12,” said Moninger. “I am joining an amazing team, and look forward to the opportunities and challenges to come.”



CSG 12 is the immediate superior in command of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, USS Normandy (CG 60), USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79).



For more information about USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn78/

