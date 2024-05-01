Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVY CLOSURE TASK FORCE-RED HILL: AFFF UPDATE

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HONOLULU, Hawaii - As of April 15, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) safely removed 1,012 gallons, roughly 99 percent, of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) concentrate from the AFFF system at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Operations began April 8 after NCTF-RH received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii Department of Health. NCTF-RH is on schedule to complete AFFF concentrate removal as planned.

    For more information about NCTF-RH, visit navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download the mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. For imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here: Https://Www.Dvidshub.Net/Unit/NCTF-RH.    

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 21:08
    Story ID: 470293
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVY CLOSURE TASK FORCE-RED HILL: AFFF UPDATE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environment
    water quality
    Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT