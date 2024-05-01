NAVY CLOSURE TASK FORCE-RED HILL: AFFF UPDATE

HONOLULU, Hawaii - As of April 15, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) safely removed 1,012 gallons, roughly 99 percent, of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) concentrate from the AFFF system at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Operations began April 8 after NCTF-RH received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii Department of Health. NCTF-RH is on schedule to complete AFFF concentrate removal as planned.



