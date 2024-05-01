YPG participates in Woodard Jr. High School’s STEM Day

Photo By Ana Henderson | Students at Woodard Jr. High School’s had the opportunity to learn about science,...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | Students at Woodard Jr. High School’s had the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics also known as STEM from members of Yuma Proving Ground’s workforce and other local organizations and businesses. The school hosted a STEM Day for nearly 600 students. see less | View Image Page

Students at Woodard Jr. High School had the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics also known as STEM from members of Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) workforce and other local organizations and businesses. The school hosted a STEM Day for nearly 600 students.



YPG’s STEM Outreach Manager Janett Rios enlisted the help of Hailey Vergara the chief of the Manpower and Workforce Development Division and two engineers from the Combat and Automotive Systems Division, Michael Torres, and Tracy Haifley for an interactive activity that simulates testing conducted at YPG’s road courses.



Rios explained, “The engineers that we have onsite do this daily in testing the tanks to make sure they are reliable and do what they are supposed to do. This is just a small portion of what they do on a larger scale.”



Students sat behind a partition and used a tablet and controller for a remote-controlled (RC) toy combat vehicle equipped with a camera. They had to drive the vehicle up a ramp and around a track. Students excitedly lined up for a turn.



“It was fun, and it was really sensitive. I mess up a lot,” said seventh grader Tristan Palacios.



Eight grader Korina Ramos, said “I just tried the RC cars, and it was so fun!”



The team shared YPG’s testing mission with students who didn’t know about the proving ground and had a video playing showing various tests conducted on the installation. They also educated students on the role of Army civilians which make up the majority of YPG’s workforce.

Exposing students to STEM at an early age sparks an early interest in STEM related career opportunities. That was certainly the case for these students.



When asked if this event would make her consider a career in STEM Ramos said, “Yes, most likely, I probably am.”