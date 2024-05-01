Marine Corps Association Awards Hosts 12th Annual Wounded Warrior Regiment Awards Ceremony

In a rousing ceremony held outside of Marine Corps Base Quantico, the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment celebrated its 12th annual Marine Corps Association (MCA) awards event, recognizing some of the most outstanding staff members and their tireless efforts to facilitate Recovering Service Members in their recovery.



Since its inception in 2012, this annual gathering has served as a platform to honor the dedication and selflessness of those who tirelessly support the recovery journey of service members.



Retired U.S Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ronald Coleman, was the keynote speaker for the evening and stated, "Every person here is an invaluable asset and is deeply appreciated," acknowledging the indispensable role each staff member plays in the recovery process. "Your presence and engagement are critical to the recovery of our service members."



Lt. Gen. Coleman served as the deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs during the Wounded Warrior Regiment’s creation and personally oversaw the initiatives that make the regiment what it is today.



From active-duty service members to dedicated civilian employees, every individual was hailed for their role in defining the Marine Corps' Recovery Care Program. Their collective efforts not only facilitate the swift return of wounded, ill, and injured Marines to duty but also support their transition to civilian employment.



Moreover, the event spotlighted the invaluable partnerships forged with external organizations. Recognizing the vital role of these allies in providing support beyond military life, speakers expressed heartfelt gratitude for their enduring commitment to the Regiment's mission and its service members.



With each award presented and each word spoken, the evening served as a reminder of the Marine Corps' enduring promise: to stand by its own, to honor their sacrifice, and to ensure their well-being long after the battle is done. The awards stand as a testament to 17 years of unwavering commitment from the Wounded Warrior Regiment.

