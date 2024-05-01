Last week Sailors from Helicopter Mine Countermeasure Squadron 12 (HM-12) and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV) visited Valley High School, in a suburb of Louisville, to talk with students about naval aviation and exhibit flight equipment used across America’s Navy.



“It was great to showcase the teamwork that makes Naval Aviation great,” Cmdr. Patrick Henken, executive officer for NTAG ORV, said after speaking to the Junior Reserve Officer Training Candidates (JROTC) in the crowd. “Our goal is to provide opportunities throughout the Naval Aviation Enterprise for young people to achieve their potential.”



More than 75 JROTC students from three schools attended the presentation and were excited to try on helmets, flight vests and night vision goggles while also being treated to a lunch of meals ready to eat.



LT Thomas Sykes, instructor pilot and Quality Assurance Officer for HM-12 said that he and his command were honored to be able to share their experiences in the fleet with students and he was hopeful that they inspired some in the crowd to join the next generation of America’s Navy pilots and aircrew.



“Doing stuff like this motivates us, it makes us want to stay in JROTC longer,” Nicholas Herntzman, a senior from Valley High School said after hearing the speakers talk about their careers in aviation. He also said that this was the first event like this he had attended in his four years of JROTC and “it was exciting and motivating.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 15:43 Story ID: 470282 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HM-12 Aircrew and Local Recruiters Visit Louisville High School after Thunder Over Louisville, by PO1 Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.