Miss America, Miss America’s Teen 2024 visit Fort Knox May 2

FORT KNOX, Ky. — During their visit to the central-Kentucky Army post on May 2, Miss America and Miss America’s Teen 2024 spoke with students from Fort Knox Middle High School and Scott Intermediate School about current classroom projects, career possibilities within the military and what it means to be Miss America and Miss America’s Teen.



“I really just love getting to meet the students that have family members that are in the military,” said Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024. “Being able to provide that support to them; knowing that we’re thinking about them, we care about them, we want to provide to their families and thank them. That’s what I love about today.”



Marsh, who is familiar with the role of the military herself as an officer in the Air Force, said that she had the opportunity to talk to the students about how there is a place for everyone in the military.



“There are so many more jobs than what meets the eye, and what you might think a military member has to do; femininity can exist in leadership and our diversity is what makes our forces stronger,” she said. “So, if you’re interested in joining and putting on the uniform, and you have the heart to serve and protect the freedom of our nation, you should do so, because we can find a place for you.”



Having never been on a military installation or to Kentucky herself, Miss America’s Teen 2024 Hanley House said she was excited to see the community aspect at Fort Knox.



“As soon as we got in the gate, I was able to see it’s like its own community,” she said. “It was really eye opening because, honestly, I had no idea that something like this was so big and so whole.”



Something the two had in common at the end of their visit was the enjoyment they gained from speaking with STEM and robotics students at Fort Knox Community Schools.



Being a science enthusiast herself, Marsh said her favorite part of the trip was seeing projects the students were working on and being able to pick their brains about their process.



“They’ve been preparing a catapult for the past two weeks, and they walked us through their entire STEM design process, and then we got to actually go out and pull the catapult (lever)… it was awesome to see the two worlds combined.”



House said her favorite part of the visit was the robotics classroom where she met a 10-year-old boy who was working on making mock prosthetic arms.



“That is something that I will literally remember the rest of my life because that was so cool to me,” she said.

